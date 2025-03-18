Samsung OneUI 7 to release on April 7: Check new features, eligible devices

Samsung had earlier announced that the One UI 7 update , based on Android 15, will be released in April for select Galaxy smartphones. Now, the South Korean electronics maker has confirmed that the official rollout will begin on April 7. The update will initially roll out to the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6. Notably, this will be a stable update of One UI 7 as the beta update is already available on the said devices. Samsung in a blog post said that the new update will be “bringing a bold new design for greater personalisation and control to the user experience.”

One UI 7 update: Availability

One UI 7 will start rolling out on April 7, gradually becoming available for more Galaxy smartphones and tablets in the weeks that follow. The update will first reach the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6.

In the subsequent weeks, the update will also be rolled out to other eligible devices such as the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, as well as the Galaxy Tab S10 and Tab S9 series.

One UI 7 update: What’s new?

New design: Samsung said that the One UI 7 update comes with a simple, impactful, and emotive design, bringing a streamlined and cohesive experience to Galaxy users. As part of this, a simplified home screen and redesigned One UI widgets will be introduced.

Now Bar: It delivers real-time updates directly on the lock screen. According to Samsung, users will be able to access essential information with a quick swipe—without needing to unlock their phone whether they are tracking progress during a morning run or checking what’s playing on Galaxy Buds.

AI Select: If a user is watching a video then they can simply swipe the Edge Panel and click on the ‘AI Select’ icon to save it as a GIF file.

Writing Assist: It allows users to easily summarise or automatically format contents in which texts can be selected.

Drawing Assist: Samsung said that this feature “helps bring ideas to life with more than a single input, including combinations of text prompts and images or sketches.”

Audio Eraser: It will let users isolate categories of sounds and remove unwanted noise in videos which will make advanced editing accessible for all.

Notably, these features were present in the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and now they will roll out to other eligible smartphones. However, there are two features available in Galaxy S25 series that have not yet made their way to the older smartphones. This includes Now Brief and Call Transcript features.

At the moment, it is unclear whether Samsung will roll out these features in the coming beta updates or not.