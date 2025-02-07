Business Standard

Samsung Galaxy S25 series goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung's latest Galaxy S25 series flagship smartphones are now available for purchase in India. All three smartphones in the series: Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra are now available on Samsung platforms, select e-commerce platforms, and offline stores. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon eight Elite for Galaxy chip, the new smartphones debut Samsung's Android 15-based One UI 7 user interface and introduce new personalised Galaxy AI features.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: India pricing and variants

Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 129,999
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 141,999
  • 12GB RAM + 1TB Storage: Rs 165,999
Colours:
 
  • 256GB and 512GB storage variants are available in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Gray, Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium Black.
  • The 1TB storage variant only comes in Titanium Silverblue colourway.
  • Exclusive colours on Samsung's website: Titanium Jadegreen, Titanium Jetblack and Titanium Pinkgold.
Galaxy S25 Plus
 
12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 99,999

12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 111,999
  Colours:
  • Standard options: Navy, Silver Shadow
  • Exclusive colours on Samsung's website: Blueblack, Coralred and Pinkgold
Galaxy S25
 
12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 80,999
12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 92,999
  Colours:
  • Standard options: Icyblue, Silver Shadow, Navy, Mint
  • Exclusive colours on Samsung's website: Blueblack, Coralred and Pinkgold

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: Availability and offers

Samsung Galaxy S25 series models are now available on Samsung's official website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon India and Flipkart, as well as at select retail outlets.
 
As for the introductory offer, Samsung is offering a bank discount of Rs 8,000 on select HDFC bank card transactions while purchasing the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Alternatively, Samsung is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 9,000 on exchanging an old device for the new Galaxy S25 Ultra. For the Galaxy S25 model, Customers can avail a bank discount of Rs 10,000 on HDFC bank cards while an exchange bonus of up to Rs 11,000 is available for those wanting to exchange their older device.
 
There are also no-interest equated monthly instalments (EMI) plans available on all Galaxy S25 series models.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Specifications

Display: 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz)
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy 
RAM: 12GB
Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Rear camera: 200MP primary (OIS), 50MP Ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto (5x), 10MP telephoto (3x zoom)
Front camera: 12MP
Battery: 5000mAh
Charging: Up to 65 per cent charge in around 30 mins with 45W adapter, wireless charging support
OS: Android 15-based One UI 7
Protection: Corning Gorilla Armor 2, IP68

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz)
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy 
RAM: 12GB
Storage: 256GB, 512GB
Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS), 12MP Ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom)
Front camera: 12MP
Battery: 4900mAh
Charging: Up to 65 per cent charge in around 30 mins with 45W adapter, wireless charging support
OS: Android 15-based One UI 7
Protection: IP68

Samsung Galaxy S25: Specifications

Display: 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz)
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy 
RAM: 12GB
Storage: 256GB, 512GB
Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS), 12MP Ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom)
Front camera: 12MP
Battery: 4000mAh
Charging: Up to 50 per cent charge in around 30 mins with 25W adapter and 3A USB-C cable, wireless charging support
OS: Android 15-based One UI 7
Protection: IP68

