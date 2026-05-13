Samsung rolls out One UI 9 Beta to Galaxy S26 series in India this week

At The Android Show 2026, Google unveiled Android 17 with a set of exclusive features that it said will be available on select Samsung Galaxy devices alongside its own Pixel phones. Soon after, Samsung announced that the rollout of One UI 9 Beta, based on Android 17, will begin this week. Samsung said the update will deliver a more personalised and intuitive mobile experience with upgrades across creativity, accessibility, customisation, and security.

On the other hand, Google said Android 17 introduces redesigned 3D emoji, Pause Point for digital wellbeing, Screen Reactions for creators, wider Quick Share and AirDrop compatibility, and new Gemini-powered AI features across Android and Chrome.

One UI 9 Beta: What’s new Samsung Notes gets new creative tools The Samsung Notes app is receiving new customisation options with the One UI 9 Beta. Users can now add decorative tapes to notes and choose from a wider range of pen line styles, making note-taking, journaling, and sketching more visually expressive, said Samsung. Contacts app adds Creative Studio integration Samsung has updated the Contacts app with direct access to Creative Studio. This allows users to create and personalise profile cards without leaving the app, making profile customisation quicker and more convenient. Quick Panel becomes more customisable

The updated Quick Panel now offers more flexible layout controls. Users can independently adjust brightness, sound settings, and the media player section. Samsung has also added more size options, allowing people to customise the panel according to their preferences. Accessibility features One UI 9 introduces several accessibility-focused upgrades. Users can now adjust Mouse Key speed for smoother cursor movement, while the new combined TalkBack package merges accessibility features previously split between Google and Samsung. A new “Text Spotlight” feature has also been added, which enlarges or highlights selected text in a floating window to improve readability.

Security protections ALSO READ: Meta may soon introduce AI agents in Instagram to shop, post on your behalf Samsung said One UI 9 improves protection against suspicious apps and security threats. When a potentially risky app is detected, the system can warn users, block installation or execution, and recommend deleting the app through updated security policies. One UI 9 Beta: Availability The One UI 9 Beta programme will be available to Galaxy S26 series users in select markets, including Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the UK, and the US, starting this week. Galaxy S26 series users can apply to join the beta programme through the Samsung Members app.

The above features are in addition to what Google introduced with Android 17. However, as noted above, not all features will be generally available and will likely be Pixel exclusive. Nonetheless, here are the features Google introduced with Android 17. Google introduces 3D emoji Google has introduced a redesigned emoji collection called Noto 3D to make digital conversations feel more lifelike and expressive. The company said the new emoji adds a sense of physicality and emotion that traditional flat emoji often lack. The updated emoji style will begin rolling out across Google products later this year, starting with Pixel phones.

Pause Point to reduce endless scrolling Google is adding a new digital wellbeing feature called Pause Point. When users open apps considered distracting, the feature creates a 10-second pause that encourages them to think about why they opened the app. During this break, users can do breathing exercises, set app timers, view favourite photos, or switch to alternative activities such as audiobooks. Google said disabling the feature will also require restarting the phone, making it harder to turn off impulsively. Screen Reactions for creators A new feature called Screen Reactions will let users record themselves and their phone screen at the same time without needing separate apps or green-screen setups. This will allow creators to react to videos, posts, or online content directly within the recording interface.

Instagram on Android Google has partnered with Meta to improve the Instagram experience on advanced Android devices. New upgrades include Ultra HDR photo capture and playback for more vibrant images, built-in video stabilisation for smoother clips, and Night Sight integration for better low-light photography. Google is also bringing new AI editing features to Instagram’s Edits app on Android. The update includes Smart Enhance, which can instantly improve photos and videos with a single tap using on-device AI, and Sound Separation, which isolates unwanted background noise like wind or interruptions to make audio cleaner and clearer. Switching from iPhone to Android

Google said it has worked with Apple to improve the iPhone-to-Android transfer process. With Android 17, Google said users will be able to wirelessly move passwords, messages, photos, contacts, apps, eSIM data, and even home screen layouts to supported Android devices from Apple iPhone. ALSO READ: OpenAI unveils Daybreak cyber platform to find and fix vulnerabilities The updated transfer system will first launch on Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices. Gemini-powered widgets Google is also introducing Create My Widget, a new AI-powered feature that uses Gemini Intelligence to generate custom Android widgets. Users can describe the type of widget they want using natural-language prompts, and Android will automatically create personalised dashboards that can be resized and added to the home screen.

Gemini upgrade Google has announced that Gemini-powered AI features are coming to Chrome on Android devices. Built on the Gemini 3.1 model, the new experience turns Chrome into a smarter browsing assistant that can understand webpages, answer questions, summarise articles, and explain complex topics without requiring users to switch between apps. Users can access the feature directly from the Chrome toolbar. Google is also introducing a new agentic browsing feature called “Auto Browse” in Chrome for Android. The tool can perform repetitive online tasks such as booking parking spots, updating orders, or navigating websites automatically on behalf of users.