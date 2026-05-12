WhatsApp rolls out 'Plus' subscription plan on Android, iOS: Check features

WhatsApp is introducing a new paid subscription tier for users called “WhatsApp Plus,” bringing additional customisation features to the messaging platform. According to the company’s support page, WhatsApp Plus will allow users to customise the app with custom themes and icons, extra pinned chats, personalised ringtones, exclusive stickers, and advanced chat list customisation options.

The company said that the feature is now rolling out to a limited number of Android and iPhone users after earlier beta testing. However, a MacRumors report stated that the new premium plan is currently limited to iOS users in Europe and Mexico.

What is WhatsApp Plus?

According to Meta, WhatsApp Plus is an optional, subscription-based feature that introduces visual customisation features and a few extra convenience tools. The company noted that the subscription does not change the core WhatsApp experience, meaning messaging, voice and video calls, status updates, and end-to-end encryption will remain free for all users. The paid plan mainly targets users interested in personalisation-focused upgrades. Here is what it offers:

Custom themes, colours and app icons One of the major additions in WhatsApp Plus is support for custom interface colours. As per the report from MacRumors, users will get access to 18 accent colours that replace WhatsApp’s default green theme across the app. The subscription also reportedly includes 14 alternate app icons, offering different styles ranging from minimalist outlines to more artistic and glitter-inspired designs. Premium stickers and pinned chats According to WhatsApp, the Plus subscription adds access to premium sticker packs with special effects. Recipients can reportedly view these animated stickers even if they are not subscribed to the service.

Another change is the increased pinned chat limit. While regular WhatsApp users can pin only three chats, WhatsApp Plus users can pin up to 20 chats. ALSO READ: Discord Nitro users now get Xbox Game Pass at no extra cost: Check details More ringtones and bulk customisation options According to the company, the subscription also adds extra ringtone options for users’ important contacts. Users may also get the ability to apply themes, ringtone settings, and notification preferences across multiple chats in bulk instead of changing them one by one. Pricing and availability The MacRumors report claims that WhatsApp Plus currently costs €2.49 per month in parts of Europe and MXN 29 in Mexico, although pricing may vary depending on the region. Some users may also see free trial offers lasting one week or one month.

The rollout is reportedly limited to a small group of users running the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store. However, broader availability is expected in the coming weeks. ALSO READ: OnePlus Pad 4 review: Powerful and polished tablet, but not transformative WhatsApp Plus subscriptions renew automatically every month unless users cancel them manually. Subscribers are charged on the same date each month as their original purchase date. To avoid being billed for the next cycle, users need to cancel the subscription at least 24 hours before the upcoming payment date. What to know before a user subscribes