Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A16 in both 4G and 5G versions in December, and leaks have already revealed several key specifications. One of the standout features anticipated of the Galaxy A16 is IP54 rating, which will make it Samsung's first budget smartphone to offer some protection against dust and water ingress. Samsung Galaxy A16: Specifications and features

Both the Galaxy A16 4G and A16 5G are anticipated to have a similar design, with the main difference being the chipset. According to Android Authority, the A16 5G will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1330 processor in Europe, while markets like South East Asia are expected to receive a version powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300. The 4G variant is likely to feature the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, similar to the Galaxy A15. Additionally, Samsung is expected to provide up to 6 years of Android updates and security patches for both variants.

The devices are expected to sport a 6.7-inch FHD Super AMOLED display with a 2340×1080 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Powering both models will be a 5000 mAh battery with 25W charging support. Storage options are likely to include 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory, with the possibility of further expansion via microSD.

In terms of photography, the Galaxy A16 will come equipped with a triple-camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The front-facing camera will be housed in a U-shaped notch, with a 3MP sensor for selfies. Connectivity options for the device include Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The 5G variant is expected to be available in Blue Black, Light Green, and Gray, while the 4G version will offer Black, Light Green, and Gray colour options.