Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung to launch Galaxy A16 in 4G and 5G connectivity variants: Report

Samsung to launch Galaxy A16 in 4G and 5G connectivity variants: Report

Expected to launch soon, the Samsung Galaxy A16 is expected to pack a 5000 mAh battery with 25W charging support and Samsung is anticipated to offer up to 6 years software support

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Smartphone
Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Smartphone (Representative Image)
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 12:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A16 in both 4G and 5G versions in December, and leaks have already revealed several key specifications. One of the standout features anticipated of the Galaxy A16 is IP54 rating, which will make it Samsung's first budget smartphone to offer some protection against dust and water ingress.
Samsung Galaxy A16: Specifications and features

Both the Galaxy A16 4G and A16 5G are anticipated to have a similar design, with the main difference being the chipset. According to Android Authority, the A16 5G will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1330 processor in Europe, while markets like South East Asia are expected to receive a version powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300. The 4G variant is likely to feature the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, similar to the Galaxy A15. Additionally, Samsung is expected to provide up to 6 years of Android updates and security patches for both variants.

The devices are expected to sport a 6.7-inch FHD Super AMOLED display with a 2340×1080 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Powering both models will be a 5000 mAh battery with 25W charging support. Storage options are likely to include 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory, with the possibility of further expansion via microSD.

More From This Section

Apple Diwali festive offer: Cashback, bundle deals, no-cost EMIs, and more

Google opens Gemini Nano for developers to explore AI-enhanced apps: Report

EU demands information from YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok on content algorithms

OpenAI closes funding round raising over $6.5 bn, valuation now at $150 bn

Google working on software for reasoning AI, similar to OpenAI's 'o1'

In terms of photography, the Galaxy A16 will come equipped with a triple-camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The front-facing camera will be housed in a U-shaped notch, with a 3MP sensor for selfies. Connectivity options for the device include Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The 5G variant is expected to be available in Blue Black, Light Green, and Gray, while the 4G version will offer Black, Light Green, and Gray colour options.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tech wrap Oct 1: Lava Agni 3, OnePlus 13, Gemini Live, Samsung AI, and more

Samsung India workers observe one-day token fast near Chennai factory

Chennai police detains 900 workers, union members as Samsung strikes go on

Samsung to slash thousands of jobs as part of worldwide restructuring

Epic Games accuses Samsung, Google of scheme to block app rivals: Details

Topics :SamsungSamsung GalaxySamsung Mobiles

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story