Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Soon, Samsung to debut Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition: What to expect

Soon, Samsung to debut Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition: What to expect

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition smartphone could be the previously reported "Slim" variant, featuring a slimmer and lighter chassis than the regular model

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch a “Special Edition” model of its Galaxy Z Fold 6 in select regions. According to a report by Android Authority, an image of a promotional poster for the “Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition” has surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), suggesting that it could be available for pre-order in South Korea starting next month.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition smartphone could be the previously reported “Slim” variant, which features a slimmer and lighter chassis than the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6 foldable.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 
The “Slim” variant has reportedly been under development even before the launch of the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6, and it was initially said to be limited to the South Korean and Chinese markets. However, Samsung has also listed a Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Special Edition) model on its website in India. The listed model is currently not available for purchase and appears to be identical to the regular model in terms of specifications and dimensions. This may be an internal error, and Samsung could update the page later.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition: What to expect

More From This Section

apple, apple logo

Apple October event: M4 MacBook Pro, Mac mini, iPads expected this month

iPhone SE (3rd gen)

Apple's next-gen iPhone SE to pack full display, FaceID, AI: What to expect

WhatsApp filters and backgrounds for video calls

WhatsApp introduces filters and backgrounds for video calls: What's new

Super Resolution in Photos

Copilot Plus PCs: Microsoft releases Recall, adds new AI tools, native apps

Copilot Voice

Microsoft Copilot AI gets voice and vision; now also available for WhatsApp


If the anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is indeed the Slim variant previously reported, the new book-style foldable smartphone could feature a titanium body, similar to Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra. According to media reports, the smartphone may lose support for the Galaxy S Pen, as Samsung could remove the digitiser layer from beneath the display to achieve a thinner profile.
While the Special Edition model might bear identical specifications to the regular model, it is possible that it could feature a slightly larger display and a different aspect ratio for both the internal and cover screens.

It is also entirely possible that the Special Edition model is not the anticipated “Slim” variant, but rather offers an improved camera system, enhanced performance, and other upgrades.


Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review: Feature-rich and built for outdoors

Samsung Galaxy AI

Samsung may put select Galaxy AI features behind paywall from 2025: Details

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung kicks off Galaxy S24 FE pre-booking in India: Check pricing, offers

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series

Samsung opens Galaxy Tab S10 series pre-orders in India: Check price, specs

Samsung Galay Tab S10 Ultra

Samsung debuts AI-ready Galaxy Tab S10 series, powered by MediaTek: Details

Topics : Samsung Galaxy Samsung foldable phone Samsung India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon