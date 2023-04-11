close

Vivo launches Vivo T2 5G series smartphone in India: Know specs, price

The Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G smartphones will be available for purchase on Vivo online store and the e-commerce platform Flipkart

BS Web Team New Delhi
Vivo T2 5G series

Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 4:14 PM IST
Expanding its smartphone line-up, the Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Tuesday launched its Vivo T2 5G series in India. The two smartphones in the series are the Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G. The Vivo T2 5G will go on sale on April 18, whereas, the Vivo T2x 5G will go on April 21. Both smartphones will be available for purchase on Vivo online store and the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Below are the details:
Vivo T2 5G: Specifications, price, offers

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, the Vivo T2 5G sports a 6.38-inch turbo AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness level. It has a dual-camera set-up on the back featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor with OIS and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera sensor. It is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery supported by 44W flash charging. It comes in nitro blaze and velocity wave colours. The smartphone boots Android 13 operating system-based Funtouch OS 13. Other features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port.
The Vivo T2 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 for 6GB+128 GB model and Rs 20,999 for 8GB+128GB model. When purchased via Flipkart, Vivo is offering a discount of Rs 1,500 to HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank cardholders, which brings down the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 17,499 for 6GB model and Rs 19,499 for 8GB model.

Vivo T2x 5G: Specifications, price, offers
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor and a 5,000mAh mAh battery, it sports a 6.58-inch full HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It has a dual-camera system on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor and 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone has an 8MP camera. For an enhanced gaming experience, the smartphone features ultra game mode and multi-turbo mode. It comes in marine blue, aurora gold, and glimmer black colours.

The phone supports 18W fast wired charging. The smartphone boots Android 13 operating system-based Funtouch OS 13 interface. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual speakers, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack, and dual SIM with 5G support. The Vivo T2x 5G is priced at Rs 12,999 for 4GB+128GB, Rs 13,999 for 6GB+128GB, and Rs 15,999 for 8GB+128GB variant. The instant discount of Rs 1,000 on HDFC and ICICI cards, brings down the price to Rs 11,999, Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively.
Vivo | smartphones

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 4:14 PM IST

