Samsung to launch Galaxy S23FE smartphone in India on Oct 4: What to expect

Samsung is set to launch in India the Galaxy S23 FE smartphone on October 4. The smartphone’s would sport a triple-camera set-up on the back and feature a design similar to that of the company’s premium Galaxy S23 smartphone. Alongside the Galaxy S23 FE smartphone, Samsung is likely to unveil the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the Galaxy Buds.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is reported to be priced under Rs 40,000, and the S23 FE at Rs 54,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and at Rs 59,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED panel with punch-hole display and FHD+ resolution. It would support dynamic refresh rate, ranging from 48Hz to 120Hz refresh rate. The overall design will closely resemble that of the existing Galaxy S23.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 chipset, depending on the region. Samsung will most likely offer the Exynos chipset to the Indian market.

The camera setup is expected to be the most significant selling point of the smartphone. It is expected to feature a triple system with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP telephoto camera for 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, the phone is expected to get a 10MP front camera.

The device is expected to be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging support. It will likely boast an in-display fingerprint scanner and facial unlock feature. For connectivity, the Galaxy S23 FE would likely feature Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 5G support.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will succeed the existing Galaxy S21 FE as Samsung did not offer a Fan Edition model for the Galaxy S22.