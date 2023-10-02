Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp bans 7.4 mn accounts in August, keeping in line with IT rules

WhatsApp bans 7.4 mn accounts in August, keeping in line with IT rules

The 'user-safety report' contains details of user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp's own preventive actions to combat abuse on the platform

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 2:23 PM IST
Meta-owned WhatsApp banned 74 lakh accounts in August, keeping in line with IT rules, according to the latest India monthly report by the messaging platform.

Of these, 35 lakh accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users.



"Between August 1 and August 31, a total of 7,420,748 WhatsApp accounts were banned. 3,506,905 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users," it said.

An Indian account is identified via a +91 phone number.

Topics :whatsappIT ministry

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 2:23 PM IST

