Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung working with Qualcomm, AMD to improve smartphone gaming experience

Samsung working with Qualcomm, AMD to improve smartphone gaming experience

Samsung is reportedly working with Qualcomm and AMD to bring AI-powered graphic upscaling and frame generation technology to Galaxy devices

BS Tech New Delhi
Representative Image: Samsung Galaxy S23 series

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 2:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Samsung is reportedly working with chipmakers Qualcomm and AMD to develop FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) software for Galaxy devices. According to a report on Android Authority, all three companies are working on the FSR technology that would bring upscaling and frame generation techniques to boost frame rates in supported games on Galaxy smartphones. The FSR would compete with NVIDIA’s DLSS technology.

The major difference between FSR and NVIDIA’s DLSS technology is that the latter uses AI to generate additional frames. The report suggests that with this partnership, FSR might get the AI-based capability to upscale and generate high-quality frames.

The report also states that FSR software, along with ray tracing technology, may make way for PC-grade gaming on Samsung’s upcoming S-series flagship devices. It noted that the presence of AMD and Qualcomm in the partnership could allow Samsung to implement FSR technology on both Exynos and Snapdragon-powered Galaxy devices.

FSR  is currently available on AMD Radeon GPUs that powers handheld gaming devices like the Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally.

Recently, Japanese video game company Capcom has released Resident Evil Village for Apple iPhone 15 Pro models. The A17 Pro powered iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max model gets hardware accelerated ray tracing that enables near-equivalent console level graphics performance. Other console-level titles including- Resident Evil 4 Remake, Death Stranding Directors Cut and Assassin’s Creed Mirage have also been announced for iPhone 15 Pro models and are expected to roll out in coming months

Also Read

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

Asain Games 2023 closing ceremony: Live Streaming and all you need to know

Asian Games 2023 India Kabaddi full schedule, match time, squads, streaming

Asian Games 2023, men's cricket: India full schedule, match timings, squad

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Feature-packed smartphone in midrange segment

Tim Cook confirms that Apple is working on generative-AI based features

India agrees to historic international AI collaboration pact at UK summit

AI should be guided by principles of safety, trust for users: MoS IT

Indian firms cannot prevent almost half of cyber attacks, says Report

Google, Microsoft bet on Stanford alum to make AI work for billion users

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SamsungSamsung GalaxySamsung MobilesQualcommgaming phone

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy

Next Story