Home / Technology / Tech News / Scamming the scammers: AI chatbots can help fight against phone scams

Scamming the scammers: AI chatbots can help fight against phone scams

Macquarie University cyber security experts have created a multilingual chatbot designed to keep scammers on long fake calls

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 7:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Advancements in technology have paved the way for innovative solutions in combating phone scams. The executive director of Macquarie University’s cyber security hub, Dali Kaafar and his team have developed conversational artificial intelligence (AI) bots capable of engaging scammers and ultimately reducing the number of people who lose money to global criminals every day.
The technology is named ‘Apate,’ after the Greek goddess of deception and has already been patented by the team.

The team is also actively engaged in discussions with various telecommunications providers, exploring opportunities for commercial partnerships.
These bots are able to mimic human speech fluently, adopt specific personas, and maintain consistent responses throughout a conversation. As a result, scammers waste valuable time attempting to defraud the bots instead of real individuals. The flexibility of training these bots in different languages and accents allows for their deployment on a global scale, addressing the worldwide challenge of phone scams.

The research team is currently conducting live trials by employing the chatbots to intercept scam calls and redirect them to their testing prototype, an "always-on honeypot" featuring various personas. To increase the likelihood of receiving scam calls, the team has spread these honeypot numbers across the internet, including spam apps and webpages.
The bots have proven to handle unexpected scenarios adeptly, responding convincingly to scammers' inquiries that were not part of their original training. Continual adaptation and learning enable the bots to prolong conversations, ultimately achieving their primary goal of keeping scammers on the line. Presently, the deployed Apate bots have an average call duration of five minutes, with the aim of reaching 40 minutes.

In addition to impeding scams, these AI bots contribute to threat intelligence. They can gather timely information on current phone scams and their intended victims, which may be able to assist major banks, retailers, and government bodies in alerting customers to potential threats.
"If scam chatbots end up conversing with scam-defending chatbots instead of stealing money from real people – I'd consider that a significant victory!" said Kaafar, emphasising the potential transformative power of this approach in tackling phone scams.

Also Read

Here's why Macquarie has double upgraded Paytm's stock to 'Outperform'

Macquarie double upgrades Paytm to 'outperform', ups target price by 80%

Cube, Actis, KKR, Sekura in race to buy nine Macquarie road projects

Adani Enterprises scraps deal to buy Rs 3K-crore Macquarie road projects

Gupshup launches new auto bot builder powered by GPT3 to build chatbots

Nothing raises $96 mn to expand product and technology portfolio: Details

Windows 10 KB5027293 update released with 3 new features, 14 changes

Meta announces a fund for Indian startups building XR apps

Programmers using AI tools to boost global GDP by over $1.5 trn: Study

Google reportedly cancels 'Project Iris' augmented reality smart glasses

Topics :Artificial intelligenceBS Web Reportscybersecurityspams

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story