

In January 2022, The Verge revealed details about Project Iris describing it as resembling ski goggles. However, Google employees clarified that the ski goggles were a separate AR project that was later announced as a partner product with Samsung. The actual Project Iris is a series of devices that more closely resembles eyeglasses. Google is pulling the plug on its project to build a pair of augmented reality (AR) glasses, according to a report by Business Insider. Google shelved its plans for the glasses, internally known as Iris, earlier this year following the exit of Clay Bavor, Google's chief of augmented and virtual reality (VR).



Google is no longer focusing on developing its own hardware for extended reality (XR) devices, according to the report. Instead, the company is developing a software platform called "micro XR" that it can license to other headset manufacturers. Google is now working on a software platform for Samsung's headset and will focus on being the "Android for AR”. Google initially intended to develop and release Iris as its own product, and it strengthened its workforce through acquisitions. In 2020, Google announced that it had purchased North, a Canadian startup that created augmented reality glasses. The first version of Iris closely resembled North's first device, the Focals, while a later version that Google publicly demonstrated had translation capabilities.