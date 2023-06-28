Windows 10 KB5027293 update released with 3 new features, 14 changes



This release is mostly a maintenance release because it fixes many bugs that caused crashes or problems with the network connection. But, Microsoft delivered two new enterprise features and worked on Chinese fonts and input. The preview updates do not include security updates, unlike the cumulative Patch Tuesday updates. Microsoft has released the optional Preview cumulative update for Windows 10 22H2 titled KB5027293, which includes 11 additional fixes or modifications in addition to three new features. This KB5027293 cumulative update review is important for Microsoft's new "optional non-security preview release" released on the last Tuesday of each and every month. Admins of Windows can use this update to test new features and fixes that will be made available on Patch Tuesday the following month.



Post installing this update, Windows 10 22H2 will be refreshed to construct 19045.3155. The KB5027293 preview update can also be manually downloaded and installed by Windows 10 users from the Microsoft Update Catalog. By going into Settings, clicking on Windows Update, and manually performing a "Check for Updates," Windows users can install this update. By clicking the "Download and install" link, you will be asked whether you want to install this optional update.

Windows 10 KB5027293 update: New Features • Microsoft has fixed or improved 14 things in Windows 10 and added three new features with this update. The highlights of the KB5027293 update's fixes and new features are as follows:

• This update fixes a problem with the on-screen keyboard. The issue prevents it from opening after the machine is locked.

• Microsoft Defender now has a new feature that lets admins to pressurising release devices from isolation when they stop responding. The public can now preview this feature.

• You can now authenticate across Microsoft clouds with this update. Additionally, if Conditional Access checks are required, this feature performs them.

• The Microsoft Pinyin Input Method Editor (IME) and a number of simplified Chinese fonts are enhanced in this update. They currently support GB18030-2022. Characters in the Standard Chinese Characters Rundown (GB18030-2022 execution level 2) are accessible in Microsoft Yahei (regular, light, and bold), Dengxian (optional font: regular, light, and bold), as well as Simsun.

• Microsoft also fixed three bugs that prevented Active Directory authentication. The Simsun Ext-B font now supports Unicode CJK Unified Ideographs Extensions E and F (GB18030-2022 implementation level 3).



