Snapchat rolls out native Apple iPad support with new update: What is new

Snapchat has begun rolling out an app update for Apple platforms, introducing native support for iPads. This update means that the multimedia messaging app is now fully compatible with iPads. Launched in 2011 for iOS, Snapchat has been available on both iPhones and iPads. Previously, the app mirrored its iPhone version on iPads, resulting in thick black borders on the sides due to its vertical-first design. With the new update, Snapchat now natively supports iPads, opening in full-screen mode without any black borders.

"It's still the same Snapchat you know and love, but this time on the big screen," the company said in the update release notes. "Snapchat now offers native support for iPad! This means that Snapchat will fill an iPad's full screen, providing a larger canvas when capturing Snaps and allowing you to see more friends on the 2nd and 4th tabs," Snapchat added.

The latest version of the Snapchat iOS app now supports full-screen operation on iPadOS. However, according to 9to5Mac, it can only function in portrait mode and does not support landscape mode. Additionally, the initial release of the iPad interface was reported to be somewhat glitchy by 9to5Mac.

Earlier this year, Snapchat introduced AI features, editable chats, and emoji reactions. Users can now generate Bitmoji avatars using artificial intelligence and interact with “My AI” to start a countdown or create reminders.

Snapchat has also launched a generative artificial intelligence suite as part of the new Lens Studio 5.0 release. This on-device AI model enhances the augmented reality (AR) experience, allowing users to type an idea for transformation and generate vivid AR experiences in real time.