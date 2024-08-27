Vivo T3 Pro 5G with 50MP camera launching today at 12 pm: What to expect

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G is set to launch in India on August 27 at 12 pm. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has already revealed several specifications ahead of the launch. The device will feature a leather finish on the back and a metallic frame, with the camera module integrated into the back panel. Vivo is touting the smartphone as the “segment’s slimmest curved phone.”

The smartphone is expected to be available in two colour options: Sandstone Orange and Emerald Green. It will be launched on the e-commerce platform Flipkart and the company's official website.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G: Details

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. According to the Flipkart listing, the device will feature a 3D AMOLED curved display of a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits peak brightness. It will be equipped with a 5,500 mAh battery and support 80W charging.

For photography, the device will include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. It is also expected to have a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies, video calls, and face unlock mechanism.

The Vivo T3 Pro is anticipated to run on Android 14 with FunTouch OS 14. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to feature 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of expandable internal storage.



Vivo T3 Pro: Expected specifications

Display: 3D AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

RAM: Up to 12GB

Storage: Up to 256GB

Rear camera: 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS + 8MP

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 5,500 mAh

Charging: 80W

OS: Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14