Home / Technology / Tech News / Snapchat rolls out three new AI-generated lenses for Platinum subscribers

Snapchat rolls out three new AI-generated lenses for Platinum subscribers

Snapchat has introduced three new AI-powered video filters, known as AI Video Lenses, that add interactive effects to videos

Snap, Snapchat
Photo: Bloomberg
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 12:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Snapchat has announced a new artificial intelligence-powered feature for Platinum members. The newly introduced feature, AI-generated Lenses, essentially are Augmented Reality (AR) filters that will be made available in the app. It will enable users to capture pictures and videos with live AR effects.
 
Snapchat has said that it is using an "in-house built generative video model" to power the new AI Video Lenses. Due to the inclusion of artificial intelligence, the Lenses will now look even more realistic.
 
In its blog, Snap stated: "These Lenses, powered by our in-house built generative video model, bring some of the most cutting-edge AI tools available today to Snapchatters through a familiar Lens format. We have a long history of being first movers to bring advanced AR, ML and AI tools directly to our community, and we're excited to see what Snapchatters create." 

Snapchat new feature: All we know

 
Snapchat has introduced three new AI-powered video filters, known as AI Video Lenses, that add interactive effects to videos. At the moment, users can try out two animal-themed filters—Raccoon and Fox—that bring animated furry companions to life, making them interact with the person in the video. The third filter, called Spring Flowers, creates a visual effect where the camera gradually zooms out, giving the impression that the person is holding a bouquet of flowers.

Also Read

Highest number of lenses published on Snapchat come from India: Snap CTO

Australia draws the line: New bill bans social media for children under 16

Snap reports strong revenue growth, boosting shares amid ad revamp

Tech wrap Sep 18: Google RCS on iPhone, Samsung Galaxy F05, Amazfit T-Rex 3

Snapchat gets simplified interface and new AI features: Check what's new

 
These new AI Video Lenses are currently available to Snapchat Platinum subscribers. They can be found in the app's filter carousel, alongside other augmented reality (AR) effects. Since AI-generated videos require some processing time, Snapchat allows users to continue browsing the app while their video is being rendered in the background.
 
Snapchat has confirmed that additional AI-powered video filters are in development and will be introduced in the near future.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OPPO F29 series launching in India on March 20: First look, expected specs

Starlink: How it differs from traditional networks, what it means for India

Google brings Gemma 3 open model to compete with Meta's Llama, DeepSeek V3

CCI backs Apple in antitrust case, denies Match, startups sensitive data

Ashwini Vaishnaw deletes social media post welcoming Starlink to India

Topics :SnapchatsnapSnap Inc

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story