Snapchat rolls out three new AI-generated lenses for Platinum subscribers

Snapchat has announced a new artificial intelligence-powered feature for Platinum members. The newly introduced feature, AI-generated Lenses, essentially are Augmented Reality (AR) filters that will be made available in the app. It will enable users to capture pictures and videos with live AR effects.

Snapchat has said that it is using an "in-house built generative video model" to power the new AI Video Lenses. Due to the inclusion of artificial intelligence , the Lenses will now look even more realistic.

In its blog, Snap stated: "These Lenses, powered by our in-house built generative video model, bring some of the most cutting-edge AI tools available today to Snapchatters through a familiar Lens format. We have a long history of being first movers to bring advanced AR, ML and AI tools directly to our community, and we're excited to see what Snapchatters create."

Snapchat new feature: All we know

Snapchat has introduced three new AI-powered video filters, known as AI Video Lenses, that add interactive effects to videos. At the moment, users can try out two animal-themed filters—Raccoon and Fox—that bring animated furry companions to life, making them interact with the person in the video. The third filter, called Spring Flowers, creates a visual effect where the camera gradually zooms out, giving the impression that the person is holding a bouquet of flowers.

These new AI Video Lenses are currently available to Snapchat Platinum subscribers. They can be found in the app's filter carousel, alongside other augmented reality (AR) effects. Since AI-generated videos require some processing time, Snapchat allows users to continue browsing the app while their video is being rendered in the background.

Snapchat has confirmed that additional AI-powered video filters are in development and will be introduced in the near future.