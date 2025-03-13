Starlink: How it differs from traditional networks, what it means for India

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have partnered with Elon Musk-owned SpaceX to introduce Starlink's satellite-based internet services in India. Starlink is a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite internet constellation designed to deliver high-speed internet, even in the most remote corners of the world. But how does it differ from traditional telecom and broadband networks? And what advantages does it offer to consumers in India?

What is Starlink?

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by Starlink Services, a global telecommunications provider owned by SpaceX. While there are other satellite communication providers, Starlink is one of the world's first and largest satellite constellations using a low Earth orbit (LEO) to deliver broadband internet capable of supporting activities like streaming, online gaming, video calls and more.

How does it differ from terrestrial networks?

Terrestrial telecom services rely on:

Fibre-optic cables

Digital Subscriber Lines (DSL)

Cellular towers

These infrastructures are limited to urban and suburban areas, where it is feasible to install physical network infrastructure.

ALSO READ: Can satellite internet end the digital divide? 91% of Indians believe 'yes' On the other hand, Starlink operates using LEO satellite technology, which allows it to provide internet access in areas where traditional broadband infrastructure is impractical or uneconomical to deploy—such as remote villages, mountainous regions, and offshore locations.

How does it differ from traditional satellite networks?

Traditionally, internet services via satellite have relied on high-Earth orbit (HEO) or geostationary orbit satellites, positioned over 30,000 km above sea level. In contrast, LEO satellite constellations orbit the Earth at a much lower altitude—typically 200–2,000 km.

Why is lower orbit better?

Lower latency: Signals from geostationary satellites must travel much farther, leading to delays and slower speeds. LEO satellites, being closer to Earth, reduce signal travel time, resulting in faster and more responsive connectivity.

Better efficiency: The shorter distance means lower signal loss and more reliable communication with lower power requirements and smaller antennas.

Challenges of LEO satellites

Limited coverage per satellite: Since LEO satellites orbit closer to Earth, each one covers a smaller area, requiring a larger constellation to provide global coverage.

Higher operational costs: Maintaining a network of fast-moving satellites requires extensive ground infrastructure, making it more expensive to deploy and operate compared to geostationary satellites.

How can Starlink benefit India?

By partnering with Starlink, Jio and Airtel can extend telecom services to under-served regions in India. This would not only connect rural and remote areas but also provide businesses and enterprises in these locations with reliable internet access—a critical factor for economic development and digital inclusion.

What are the drawbacks of Starlink?