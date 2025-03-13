Chinese smartphone brand OPPO has announced that it will launch the F29 series 5G smartphones in India on March 20. The series will include two models—the F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G. Ahead of the launch, OPPO has revealed the design of both smartphones and confirmed key specifications, including battery capacity, charging speeds, and storage options.

OPPO F29 series: Details

Both smartphones feature a flat-frame design with a flush-fitting display. At the back, they sport a triple-camera set-up with an LED flash, symmetrically arranged within the camera module. The Pro model's camera module has a more rounded design compared to the base model.

ALSO READ: OPPO introduces Reno 13 in Sky Blue colour and 12GB/512GB configuration In terms of colour options, the OPPO F29 5G will be available in Solid Purple and Glacier Blue, while the Pro variant will come in Granite Black and Marble White.

OPPO has confirmed that the F29 Pro 5G will be available with up to 12GB of RAM, while the base F29 5G will come with 8GB RAM as standard. Both models will offer up to 256GB of storage.

For battery and charging, the F29 Pro 5G will pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging. Meanwhile, the base F29 5G will house a larger 6,500mAh battery but with a slower 45W SUPERVOOC charging.

Additionally, OPPO has confirmed that both smartphones will feature IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The devices will also include 360° Armour Body technology for enhanced durability.

OPPO F29 Pro 5G: Expected specifications