Social media platform X faces outage, users complain about posting issues

Many users stated that they are unable to use the microblogging site through the official app

ANI
"Twitter seems utterly broken again. Probably just Musk playing 5D chess and us unable to comprehend the genius of it," wrote a user

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 9:46 PM IST
Microblogging site X formerly known as Twitter faced an outage on Friday with several users, including those in India, reporting issues while refreshing or posting new content on the social media platform.

Many 'X' users reported problems with the microblogging site on Friday evening.

According to the outage monitoring website, Downdetector, the number of X outages reached up to 566 at 7:31 PM today in the country.

Many users stated that they are unable to use the microblogging site through the official app.

"Twitter seems utterly broken again. Probably just Musk playing 5D chess and us unable to comprehend the genius of it," wrote a user.

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 9:46 PM IST

