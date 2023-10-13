Home / Technology / Tech News / AI programme will enable to achieve $1 trn digital economy: Chandrasekhar

AI programme will enable to achieve $1 trn digital economy: Chandrasekhar

This is a deep, multi-year roadmap to make Indian AI work for being a kinetic enabler of the trillion dollar digital economy, said Chandrasekhar

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of Electronics and IT

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 4:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The government on Friday unveiled a report on the country's artificial intelligence programme, which it believes will be a kinetic enabler for India to achieve the goal of USD 1 trillion digital economy by 2026.

Minister of Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the draft National Strategy on Robotics will be part of the multi-year India AI programme.

"This is a deep, multi-year roadmap to make Indian AI work for being a kinetic enabler of the trillion dollar digital economy," Chandrasekhar said. The minister had earlier said the government plans to make India a USD 1-trillion digital economy by 2026.

He said that apart from supporting the startup ecosystem, India's AI programme will focus on comprehensive skills in the country, building computer infrastructure etc.

The report recommends creation of India data sets platform to be used by domestic startups and researchers, building GPU (graphical processing unit)-based computer infrastructure to provide resources for development of AI engines or models to indigenous firms.

"India AI computer platform will be a PPP (public private partnership) project that will create substantial GPU capacity for our startups and researchers to train their models," Chandrasekhar said.

He said India data sets will be a collection of data and may be one of the largest collections of anonymised data sets, which will be used by Indian researchers and Indian startups to train their model.

"Indian AI will also support development of AI chips in partnership with the Semicon India Program," Chandrasekhar said.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has floated a consultation paper on the National Strategy on Robotics, which is open for public comments till October 31.

Also Read

Telangana, Unesco join hands to implement UN recommendation on ethics of AI

Rahul Gandhi represents 'laziest type of politics': Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Companies using GenAI should follow self-regulation, says Mastercard CEO

SAP's India arm eyes more patents, jobs amid artificial intelligence push

DPI framework future of digital governance for India: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Jabra announces festive season deals and offers on Elite range of earbuds

OnePlus to unveil its maiden foldable smartphone in India on October 19

OpenAI plans major updates to lure developers with lower costs: Reports

Canon begins selling new chip machines to rival world's best by ASML

UK clears Microsoft Activision deal; removes last hurdle to gaming deal

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTechnologyDigital economyIndia economyRajeev Chandrasekhar

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

Next Story