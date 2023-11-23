Home / Technology / Tech News / Sony is testing in-camera authentication to validate original content

Sony is testing in-camera authentication to validate original content

The feature will safeguard the authenticity of captured images and provide an extra layer of security to aid news agencies

BS Tech New Delhi
Photo: Sony

Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 3:39 PM IST
Sony Electronic confirms that it has been testing an in-camera authenticity technology with the Associated Press. The company, through a press release, revealed that it has completed the second round of testing for the technology that will be used to verify that the images were captured on its cameras and has not been altered.

Sony said that the digital signature is created inside the camera at the moment of capture in the hardware chipset.“This in-camera digital signature allows for the creation of a birth certificate for images, validating the origin of the content.” Sony added.

The Japanese electronic maker said that this security feature is aimed at professionals wanting to safeguard the authenticity of their content and provides an extra layer of security to aid news agencies.

“While the rapid evolution of generative AI (Artificial Intelligence) brings new possibilities for creative expression, it has also led to growing concern about the impact of altered or manipulated imagery in journalism,” said Neal Manowitz, President and COO of Sony Electronics.

In a related statement David Ake, AP Director of Photography said “Fake and manipulated images are a major concern for news organisations. Not only do they contribute to misinformation but ultimately, they erode the public’s trust in factual, accurate imagery.” 

Sony has confirmed that the new in-camera signature authentication will be released as a firmware update for the upcoming Alpha 9 III, Alpha 1, and Alpha 7S III cameras by spring next year.

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 3:39 PM IST

