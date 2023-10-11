Japanese electronics maker Sony on October 10 unveiled a new PlayStation 5 (PS5). The new PS5 has a sleek form factor with 30 per cent less volume occupied compared to the previous model. The slimmer PS5 is offered in up to 1TB on-board storage, compared to 825GB on the predecessor.

In the digital model, Sony is offering an option to add a modular Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive, which is sold separately at $79.99 in the US. The models come with a horizontal stand, and the vertical stand compatible with the new PS5 models will be sold separately at $29.99.



The standard PS5 model, which comes with an inbuilt disc drive, has its weight reduced by 18 per cent, compared to its predecessor. The Digital Edition weighs 30 per cent less than the last generation model.

The company said that new console colour options include an all-matte black colour and Deep Earth Collection colours (Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue and Sterling Silver). These will be available starting early next year.

The new PS5 models will be available in the US market from November, with global availability planned in the months that follow.

The Digital Edition will be sold with a $50 price hike at $449.99, while the standard model will cost $499.99 in the US.