Home / Technology / Tech News / Sony unveils Pulse Explorer wireless earbuds, Pulse Elite wireless headset

Sony unveils Pulse Explorer wireless earbuds, Pulse Elite wireless headset

India is not part of the first markets to get the accessories, but Sony has confirmed that the devices will be available globally in the months soon

BS Tech New Delhi
Sony Pulse Explorer wireless earbuds

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 1:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Japanese electronics maker Sony has announced the Pulse Explorer wireless earbuds and Pulse Elite Wireless headset. These accessories will be available for preorders in select countries from November 9 onwards on Playstation store and select retailers. The list of regions where the earbuds and headset will be available includes the US, UK, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and Portugal. The Pulse Explorer earbuds will be available for purchase starting December 6 in the listed countries, while the Pulse Elite headset will be available starting February 21 next year.

Although India has not been included in the initial list of regions, Sony has confirmed that the devices will be available globally in the months following the launch.

Sony Pulse Explorer wireless earbuds: Features

The Pulse Explorer earbuds have an in-ear design with integrated microphones. These earbuds boast planar magnetic drivers that support 3D audio for PlayStation 5 games that support it. The earbuds also feature ultra-low latency mode and lossless PlayStation link technology. It also gets AI-enhanced noise rejection that uses AI to identify and cancel out background noises.

The Pulse Explorer Wireless earbuds supports multi-device connectivity and boasts a battery life of five hours, which increases up to 10 hours with the charging case, according to the company.

Sony Pulse Elite wireless headset: Features

The Elite wireless headset has an over-the-ear design and comes with an attached boom mic, which is fully retractable. Similar to the Explorer earbuds, the headset supports 3D audio, ultra-low latency mode, PlayStation link technology, and AI-enhanced noise cancellation. The Pulse Elite headsets come with a charging hanger, which can be mounted on a desk or wall. Sony said the headsets lasts 30 hours on a single charge and supports quick charge that gives two hours of battery life from a ten-minute charge.

Also Read

Next-generation Sony PlayStation5 controller may have earbuds case built-in

Jabra unveils Elite 8 Active, Elite 10 wireless earbuds with spatial sound

Jabra announces festive season deals and offers on Elite range of earbuds

Sony WF-1000XM5 review: Feature-packed ANC earbuds good for music and calls

Sony launches WF-C700N wireless earbuds at Rs 9k, sale starts from July 15

Apple unveils new laptops, iMac, trio of powerful chips with improvements

Pichai defends paying for making Google default search engine on devices

Security challenges persist despite cloud services adoption: EY's Bellary

Meta platform introduces ad-free plans for Instagram, Facebook in Europe

Mobile ownership among women remains low, says DLAI CEO Jatinder Handoo

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SonyPlayStationWireless EarphonesEarbudsTechnology

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step in

Chhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story