WhatsApp to add voice message transcription in different languages

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a feature to transcribe voice messages for users. According to WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, to transcribe voice notes, users will have to download 150MB of new app data. This feature will reportedly work on language-specific speech recognition, allowing users to select different languages for different voice notes. Users will have to download language-specific packages to enable transcription. This package maintains end-to-end encryption and ensures that data is not shared externally, as transcripts are processed locally on the device.

After downloading the additional data, users will be able to use the transcribing feature. This feature will be helpful when playing the voice recording is not possible or when the user prefers reading to listening. The new feature will also offer convenience to users who communicate in different languages.

The feature was first seen in the WhatsApp for iPhone beta update and is expected to be rolled out for Android soon.

WhatsApp is also planning to refine the feature by letting users decide the language for transcribing, as reported by WABetaInfo in another report referring to WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.24.13.8. This feature will be available in different updates. It will likely support languages such as Hindi, English, Russian, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish, with more languages expected to be added later. To enable transcribing in these languages, users will have to select the language and download additional data packages.

The feature has not been officially launched and is only available in beta versions. As the feature is still being developed, it is not accessible to public beta testers.

Earlier, WhatsApp had announced that it is set to enhance the calling experience on the platform with new features. Named “Calling Update”, the features will be available across desktop and mobile apps in the coming weeks. The update includes support for screen sharing with audio, increased participation for video calls across devices, and spotlighting the speaker.