Samsung to bring Galaxy Z Fold 6 with wider cover display launching in July

Samsung is reportedly planning to unveil its next-generation foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, next month at the Galaxy Unpacked event, which is likely scheduled for July 10. While not much has been revealed about the possible devices, a report by 9To5Google stated that the next-generation book-style foldable by Samsung is not expected to bring a major overhaul in terms of hardware changes, apart from a slightly wider cover display and a new frame design. Here are the details:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Expected specifications

According to the report, Samsung's next-generation book-style foldable smartphone would sport a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED display as the cover screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. When unfolded, the primary display will likely be a 7.6-inch panel with a resolution of 2160x1865. Apart from a slightly expanded cover screen, this does not appear to be a major upgrade over the existing model.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 System-on-Chip (SoC), the same flagship-grade processor that powers the Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone. Apart from this, the Galaxy Fold phone is expected to get the same 12GB RAM standard across variants with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB onboard storage options. Similarly, no battery capacity upgrade is expected from the next-generation model as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 would likely feature the same 4,400mAh battery as the Fold 5.

For imaging, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will likely sport a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera. Although the camera system appears to be unchanged from the previous generation, Samsung might change the sensor model while keeping the same megapixel count.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Expected design

Earlier this month, 9To5Google reported that Samsung briefly posted an ad for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 on its website in Kazakhstan and took it down shortly after. The ad reportedly offered the first look at the upcoming foldable smartphones by Samsung.

According to the report, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will get a new frame design, offering the smartphone a boxy look. The report also stated that the smartphone would likely have a wider appearance than its predecessor. This is further backed by the new report that states that the upcoming smartphone might sport a wider cover screen.

Additionally, the ad reportedly showed the Fold 6 smartphone in a colour scheme that matches the Galaxy S24 Ultra, suggesting that Samsung's next-generation book-style foldable could have a titanium body similar to its flagship smartphone.

