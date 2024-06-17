Samsung’s new category of smart wearable, the Galaxy Ring, will likely get a Galaxy Buds-like charging case.

According to a report by 9To5Google, Samsung has dropped the idea of using a magnetic cable to power the Galaxy Ring and has opted for a charging case instead.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The charging case will not only refuel the upcoming fitness tracker but also provide secure storage to the device when not in use.

According to the report, images of a potential charging case design for the Galaxy Ring has surfaced on the internet, showing a white plastic case in a squared off design.

The case reportedly features a raised section in the middle that would likely hold the ring-style smart wearable in place. This raised section would also likely feature a coloured marking that would indicate the correct positioning of the ring within the case. Similar to how a charging case works with the buds, it will offer additional battery life to the Galaxy Ring as well.

Although not much is known about the case’s battery capacity, a report by The Verge last month stated that the Galaxy Ring would get a battery ranging from 17mAh to 22mAh depending on the size of the ring.

Samsung is reportedly estimating battery life of up to nine days on the Galaxy Ring itself and an included charging case would probably extend it even further.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: Expected features

Samsung has already confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy Ring will be offered in black, gold and silver colours and in nine different sizes. The battery capacity of each ring will be determined by its size and would likely be in the range of 17mAh to 22mAh.

Samsung has not officially revealed any specification details about the Galaxy Ring. But the company — during its showcasing at the Mobile World Congress in February — said the Ring will have the ability to work alongside the Samsung Galaxy Watch.

Samsung said both the devices will work intelligently to collect and track different metrics depending on what they are best at. In some cases, both the devices might work together for better results. The Galaxy Ring will likely get a heart rate sensor, sleep monitoring feature, electrocardiogram (ECG) functions and a few physical activity trackers, similar to the Galaxy Watch.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is expected to be launched at Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event likely to take place in Paris on July 10. The ring-style fitness tracker is expected to be priced around $300-$350 in the US and nearly ~35,000 in India.