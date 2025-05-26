Soon, Netflix will no longer be available on select Amazon Fire TV devices

Netflix is reportedly set to withdraw support from early Amazon Fire TV devices. According to a report by The Verge, Netflix will cease functioning on select first-generation Fire TV products starting from June 3. The streaming platform has also begun emailing affected users, informing them of the impending change. This decision by Netflix is expected to impact users globally.

As stated in the report, Amazon spokesperson Jen Lurey Ridings said, “Netflix will be discontinuing support for some first-generation Fire TV devices, which were introduced more than 10 years ago. Netflix remains available on all other Fire TV devices.”

Lurey Ridings specified that Netflix will no longer be supported on certain first-generation models, including the original Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, and Fire TV Stick with Voice Remote.

Amazon further noted that users of these outdated devices may be eligible for a discount on a newer Fire TV Stick and are encouraged to contact customer support for further information.

How to check if your device is affected

To determine whether your device will be impacted, users may follow these steps:

Open the Settings menu in the Netflix app on Fire TV device

Navigate to the about section

Select My Fire TV

Netflix has not provided a detailed explanation for this decision in its customer emails. However, earlier this year, the company updated a support page indicating that its application may cease functioning on devices that are no longer capable of receiving necessary updates or supporting new features. An FAQ document archived on March 15 also referenced new error codes—R4, R12, and R25-1—which signify unsupported devices.