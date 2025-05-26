Soon, Meta Quest headset users will see 2D photos in 3D on Instagram feed

Meta is currently testing a feature aimed at presenting content on Instagram in an immersive way on select Quest virtual reality headsets. This feature enables users to view 3D photographs through their Meta Quest virtual reality headsets. As part of the Quest v77 update, the feature utilises artificial intelligence to convert standard 2D images into immersive 3D visuals, thereby increasing user engagement without requiring specialised cameras. Additionally, Meta is testing several other features and capabilities. Here are the details:

3D photo viewing capability on Instagram via AI integration

According to Meta, the transformation is facilitated by AI-based view synthesis algorithms, which modify existing photographs on a pixel-by-pixel basis. This allows any image on the Instagram feed to be automatically converted into a format that simulates depth and spatial realism, resulting in a more lifelike viewing experience when observed through a virtual reality headset. Meta emphasised in its blog post that advanced 3D cameras are not necessary for this functionality.

The feature is currently in a limited testing phase. The company stated that not all Quest users will immediately have access to 3D photographs on their Instagram feeds, even if they are part of the testing group.

A similar feature was introduced by the company in 2018 on Facebook, which utilised dual-lens image data to simulate depth. Therefore, this is not Meta’s first endeavour in the field of 3D photo technology.

Navigator interface for simplified access to apps and system settings

The 3D Instagram feature forms part of the broader v77 update for Meta Quest, which includes several additional enhancements. One key addition is the "Navigator," a newly designed interface that functions as a centralised hub, providing streamlined access to applications, games, system settings, friends, and notifications. The Navigator is activated by pressing the Meta button on the right-hand controller and permits users to pin up to 10 frequently used items for quicker access.

Meta stated: “You can bring up Navigator without breaking your layout or interrupting your flow. Navigator makes it easier to access system-level controls and then quickly return to what you were doing in-headset.”

The feature began rolling out last week and is available for Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest 3S, Meta Quest Pro, and Meta Quest 2 headsets.

Additional functional enhancements in the Quest v77 update

The v77 update includes several other experimental and functional features, as detailed below:

Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) audio support: Devices that support Bluetooth LE audio are now compatible with Meta Horizon as part of an experimental rollout.

Movable window functionality: This feature allows a persistent window to follow users as they navigate through virtual environments. It is complemented by a newly introduced unified PC application known as Horizon for PC. This application consolidates Meta Quest Link, casting, and remote desktop functionalities into a single, integrated platform.