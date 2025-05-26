Garena Free Fire Max: Here are May 26 redeem codes to win rewards, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out redeem codes for May 26, giving players a chance to unlock in-game rewards at no cost. These codes can be used to claim exclusive content like unique outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other time-limited items that boost gameplay.

Since each code comes with usage restrictions and a short validity window, it’s best to redeem them as soon as possible.

Listed below are the currently active codes, along with a step-by-step guide to help you redeem them efficiently.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by IndiaTimes, active redeem codes for May 26 are:

FYUIOP456QWERT12

FSDFGH901AZXCVB3

FCVBNM789POIUYT0

FNMJKL123ZXCVBH6

FKLJHG890ASDFGH2

FLKJHG890FDSAQW5

FTREWQ901YUIOP23

FJHGFD345ZXCVBN8

FMNBVC012ZXASDF3

FHGFDS234AZXCVB7

FVBNMC678LKJHGF9

FJKLPO123MNBVC67

FXCVBN234LKJHGF5

FBNMKL456ASDFGY2

FMLKJH567QWERTY9

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

Once a redeem code is claimed successfully, the rewards are delivered directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. In cases where the reward involves currencies like gold or diamonds, the player’s account balance is instantly updated.

These codes unlock a range of exclusive content, including Rebel Academy skins, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other items that enhance the look and feel of the game.

However, each code is limited to 500 uses per day and is only valid for a 12-hour period. Players are advised to act fast to ensure they don’t miss out.