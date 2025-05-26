Apple Days Sale: Vijay Sales announces deals on MacBook Air M4, M2 models

Vijay Sales has announced deals on MacBook Air M4 and M2, applicable during its Apple Days sale campaign that kicked off from May 24. On the eligible MacBook models, Vijay Sales is offering an instant discount of up to Rs 10,000 on ICICI, Axis, or Kotak Bank cards. Similar deals are also available across a broad range of Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Watches, AirPods, and Beats accessories.

Vijay Sales: Apple Day Sale deals

MacBook Air

MacBook Air M4

Sale price: Rs 89,900

Bank discount: Rs 10,000

Effective price: Rs 79,900

MacBook Air M2

Sale price: Rs 77,990

Bank discount: Rs 10,000

Effective price: Rs 67,990

Other deals announced

iPhone

iPhone 16 (128 GB)

Sale price: Rs 70,990

Bank discount: Rs 4,000

Effective price: Rs 66,990

iPhone 16 Plus (128 GB)

Sale price: Rs 78,990

Bank discount: Rs 4,000

Effective price: Rs 74,990

iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB)

Sale price: Rs 106,900

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 103,990

iPhone 16 Pro Max (256 GB)

Sale price: Rs 130,650

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 127,650

iPhone 16e (128 GB)

Sale price: Rs 51,990

Bank discount: Rs 4,000

Effective price: Rs 47,990

iPhone 15 (128 GB)

Sale price: Rs 60,490

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 58,490

iPhone 15 Plus (128 GB)

Sale price: Rs 69,990

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 66,990

iPhone 13 (128 GB)

Sale price: Rs 46,790

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 43,790

Apple iPad and MacBook

iPad 11th Gen

Sale price: Rs 33,200

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 30,200

iPad Air

Sale price: Rs 55,400

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 52,400

iPad Pro

Sale price: Rs 92,400

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 89,400

MacBook Pro M4

Sale price: Rs 150,900

Bank discount: Rs 5,000

Effective price: Rs 145,900

MacBook Pro M4 Pro

Sale price: Rs 177,400

Bank discount: Rs 5,000

Effective price: Rs 172,400

MacBook Pro M4 Max

Sale price: Rs 283,900

Bank discount: Rs 5,000

Effective price: Rs 278,900

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 10

Sale price: Rs 43,600

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 40,600

Apple Watch Series SE (Second Generation)

Sale price: Rs 23,900

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 20,900

Apple Watch Series Ultra 2

Sale price: Rs 82,700

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 79,700

Apple AirPods and Beats Audio

AirPods 4

Sale price: Rs 12,900

Bank discount: Rs 2,000

Effective price: Rs 10,900

AirPods 4 (ANC)

Sale price: Rs 17,000

Bank discount: Rs 2,000

Effective price: Rs 15,000

AirPods Pro(2nd Gen) with USB-C

Sale price: Rs 22,900

Bank discount: Rs 2,000

Effective price: Rs 20,900

Beats audio range

Sale price: Rs 7,400

Bank discount: Rs 2,000

Effective price: Rs 5,400

Clearance Sale on display units (open box)

Vijay Sales said that customers can avail offers on display units as well. During the sale period, open-box display units will be available at discounted prices.

Moreover, shoppers can benefit from the MyVS loyalty program, which offers reward points for every online or in-store purchase—each point holding a value of Rs 1 when redeemed.