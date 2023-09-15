Spotify rolls out Showcase feature for artists to amplify work on platform

Spotify, the Swedish audio streaming service, has launched a feature called Showcase that will allow artists to promote their work directly on the streaming app’s revamped home feed. Artists can create a mobile card that can feature a particular song or an entire album as a mobile banner ad, strategically targeting particular types of listeners across 30 markets initially. The card will show its sponsored recommendation.

Homefeed is the most prominent section where the user visits frequently. According to Spotify, Showcase will empower artists to share their music if it is a new release or a lesser-known track, and many more. However, artists need to meet certain eligibility criteria like needing to have accumulated at least 1,000 streams over the past 28 days in one of the available target markets. Additionally, the billing country for the artist's team must be set to the United States.

The artists can set their budget within specified limits according to the CPC (Cost Per Click) model. CPC is a pricing model that charges advertisers for the number of times their ads were displayed to a targeted audience. The new feature will also allow users to customise their card with their own headlines, like “new music, recently released, release anniversary, getting buzz,” and more, Spotify suggests, so users know why the music is being promoted.

This feature will be available for artists in the United States in the next week and for a global audience in the coming week.

Recently, Spotify rolled out “Songwriter Promo Cars” a tool for songwriters to promote and highlight songs and get discovered by new listeners and potential collaborators.