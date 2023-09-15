Apple iPhone 15 series pre-order starts today at 5:30 pm: All details here

Apple will start taking pre-orders for the iPhone 15 series from September 15 at 5:30 PM. The series encompasses the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, and the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. All four smartphones will be available for pre-order online on the Apple Store Online and select e-commerce platforms such as Amazon India and Flipkart. Besides, the iPhone 15 series smartphone will be available for pre-order at select retail stores such as Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and more. India is among the first 40 countries to get the iPhone 15 series, with availability starting from September 22.

Apple iPhone 15 and 15 Plus: Colour options and pricing

The vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue and Black colours, and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storages. Below are the pricing of each storage variant.

iPhone 15 (128GB): Rs 79,900

iPhone 15 (256GB): Rs 89,900

iPhone 15 (512GB): Rs 1,09,900

iPhone 15 Plus (128GB): Rs 89,900

iPhone 15 Plus (256GB): Rs 99,900

iPhone 15 Plus (512GB): Rs 1,19,900

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max: Colour options and pricing

The top-end iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will be available in Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium and Natural Titanium colours, and 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storages. Below are the pricing of each storage variant.

iPhone 15 Pro (128GB): Rs 1,34,900

iPhone 15 Pro (256GB): Rs 1,44,900

iPhone 15 Pro (512GB): Rs 1,64,900

iPhone 15 Pro (1TB): Rs 1,84,900

iPhone 15 Pro Max (256GB): Rs 1,59,900

iPhone 15 Pro Max (512GB): Rs 1,79,900

iPhone 15 Pro Max (1TB): Rs 1,99,900

Apple iPhone 15 and 15 Plus: What's new

Both the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus feature colour-infused back glass with a textured matte finish, and a new aluminium enclosure with contoured edges. Among other upgrades, both models get Dynamic Island, a 48-megapixel main camera with sensor-shift optical image stabilisation (OIS), auto portrait detection in Photo mode, and 2x Telephoto option using in-sensor zoom.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max: What's new

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max boast aerospace-grade titanium frame with brushed texture and contoured edges. These are the first iPhone models to get a customisable Action button, which replaces the single-function switch used to toggle between ring and silent.

Both the smartphones bring 48MP main camera with sensor-shift OIS. Apple said it has upgraded the sensor to support 24MP resolution in default settings. Paired with the main camera is a 12MP telephoto lens for optical zoom capabilities – 3x on the Pro and 5x on the Pro Max. Rounding off the rear camera system is a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, which doubles up as macro lens for close up shots.