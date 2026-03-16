Spotify will soon let you customise app's music recommendation: What's new

According to the company, Taste Profile represents Spotify’s internal model of a user’s listening habits. It is built using signals from music, podcasts and audiobooks that a listener engages with on the platform.

If Spotify’s interpretation of a user’s taste does not match their preferences, listeners will be able to flag it. The feature will allow them to request more or less of a certain type of music or indicate what kind of content they want to hear at a particular moment. As mentioned by the company, this feedback will help determine which types of content are prioritised on the Spotify homepage and which ones appear less often.

With the new feature, users will be able to review how Spotify categorises their interests. This can include preferred genres, artists and listening patterns throughout the day. For example, the system might detect that a listener has been exploring ’90s alternative rock or frequently playing hip-hop tracks with particular influences. The company noted that the feature also allows users to correct the system if recommendations feel inaccurate.

Beyond listening patterns, the Taste Profile tool also considers listening behaviour tied to daily routines and current interests. For instance, users training for a marathon might want energetic music for workouts, while someone commuting may prefer news podcasts during weekday mornings. Spotify said these signals will help create deeper personalisation across the platform.

Part of Spotify’s broader personalisation push

The new feature builds on Spotify’s ongoing effort to improve how its recommendation system works. It follows another beta tool called Prompted Playlist, which allows listeners to guide the algorithm while creating playlists based on their listening history or mood. Spotify said that users can actively adjust their Taste Profile or simply leave it unchanged and continue using the platform as usual.