GTA Online Community Series event offers GTA$1M login gift and 3X rewards

Rockstar Games has announced a Community Series Showcase event for GTA Online, introducing bonus in-game rewards, a GTA$1,000,000 login gift and several limited-time activities. The event runs from March 12 through April 1 and highlights player-created modes featured in the Community Series.

According to Rockstar Games, players who log in to GTA Online anytime during the event period will receive GTA$1,000,000, which will be deposited into their Maze Bank account within 72 hours. The company has also introduced triple GTA$ and RP rewards for participating in Community Series activities during the showcase period.

Weekly bonuses through Community Series activities

Rockstar Games said players can earn additional bonuses by completing Community Series jobs during the three-week event. Completing five Community Series jobs in a single week will grant a GTA$500,000 weekly bonus, allowing players to earn up to GTA$1,500,000 in total across the three weeks.

The Community Series will rotate weekly to feature different types of player-created modes. The first week highlights both combat and race modes, followed by a week focused on combat-oriented modes, while the final week of the showcase will highlight race-based modes, including stunt tracks and face-to-face racing formats created by members of the community. Free special vehicles and Vehicle Warehouse access Rockstar Games is also offering several Special Vehicles for free during the event period. Players can claim the BF Ramp Buggy from March 12 to March 18, the Coil Rocket Voltic from March 19 to March 25 and the JoBuilt Phantom Wedge from March 26 to April 1.

To store these vehicles, players can also claim the LSIA Vehicle Warehouse, which will be available free through April 1. Rockstar Games noted that players must be a CEO with an Executive Office to claim the Vehicle Warehouse and access the vehicle cargo feature. Weekly challenges unlock Community Collection items The event also introduces a set of weekly challenges. Players who complete the challenges across the three weeks will unlock the Community Collection, which includes the Homies Sharp Tee, Benny's Fitted Cap and new Knuckleduster and Sessanta Nove Monogram liveries for the HVY Nightshark. The weekly challenges require players to win three races between March 12 and March 18, three deathmatches between March 19 and March 25, and three races again between March 26 and April 1.

St. Patrick's Day collectibles and rewards To mark St. Patrick's Day, Rockstar Games has introduced collectible Lucky Clover balloons and a Golden Clover balloon across Los Santos between March 12 and March 25. Players who locate all 25 Lucky Clover balloons and the Golden Clover balloon will unlock corresponding Lucky Clover and Golden Clover outfits. Players who log in to GTA Online between March 12 and March 25 will also receive the Blarneys Stout Tee, while players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Enhanced) will additionally receive the Blarney's Festive Beer Hat.

Business bonuses during the event period Rockstar Games said several in-game business activities will receive bonus payouts during the showcase. Players can earn 2X GTA$ and RP from sourcing and selling exotic vehicles for Import/Export, while Ron Contact Missions will offer 4X GTA$ and RP from March 12 to March 18. From March 19 to March 25, payouts for Document Forgery Sales will be doubled, Bunker Research Missions will offer 2X Research Progress and Gerald Contact Missions will provide 3X GTA$ and RP. During the final week, from March 26 to April 1, Mr. Faber Work missions will provide 2X payouts, increasing to 4X for GTA+ members. Players can also earn 3X GTA$ and RP from Special Vehicle Work and Money Laundering Missions, along with double Laundered Income from the Hands On Car Wash.