STPI focuses on tech startups, GCCs; 10 new parks in smaller cities soon

After playing a pivotal role in shaping India’s IT services sector for over three decades now, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity), is now realigning its focus towards the tech startup ecosystem and Global Capability Centers (GCCs).

In line with this shift, the body is soon going to operationalise 10 new STPI parks across Tier-II and Tier-III cities, aimed at providing critical infrastructure for the next generation of technology startups.

In an interaction with Business Standard, Arvind Kumar, Director General, STPI, said that these parks will focus on offering tech startups compute power, research facilities, and a conducive environment for innovation.