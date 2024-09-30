Apple is set to introduce several upgrades with the new MacBook Pro model alongside the M4 chip. According to a report by 9To5Mac, images of the packaging for the anticipated M4 MacBook Pro have surfaced online, revealing key details about the upcoming model. The M4 MacBook Pro is expected to launch next month alongside a redesigned Mac mini, a new iMac, and select iPads.

M4 MacBook Pro: What to expect Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The report suggests that the new MacBook Pro model will feature a minimum of 16GB RAM, regardless of the M4 chip configuration. In comparison, the base variant of the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro with 512GB storage includes 8GB of unified memory. Additionally, the base model of the M4 MacBook Pro is likely to include a 10-core central processing unit (CPU) and a 10-core graphics processing unit (GPU). The current generation MacBook Pro with the base M3 chip comes with an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU.

For connectivity, the M4 MacBook Pro is said to feature three Thunderbolt 4 ports on the base variant, an upgrade from the two Thunderbolt ports available on the current generation model.

More From This Section

In addition to performance and connectivity enhancements, the base-level MacBook Pro is expected to be offered in a Space Black colour option. For the M3 MacBook Pro, Apple only provided the Space Black option for higher-end variants.

Apple October Event: What to expect

In addition to the new M4 MacBook Pro models, Apple is anticipated to launch a new 24-inch iMac and a completely redesigned Mac mini. The next-generation Mac mini is expected to feature a more compact design, similar to that of the Apple TV set-top box. Furthermore, it may not include USB-A connectivity, with reports suggesting it could come equipped with up to five USB-C ports.

Besides new Mac devices, Apple may introduce an updated iPad mini and the standard iPad, both featuring new chips. These new iPads are expected to be equipped with the A18 chip that recently debuted on the iPhone 16 series, enabling enhanced Apple Intelligence features.