TCL sues Samsung for false advertising over 'Mini LED' televisions

Chinese consumer electronics company TCL sued South ​Korea's Samsung in Los Angeles federal court, accusing its rival of falsely advertising some televisions as ??using "Mini LED" technology.

The lawsuit, filed on Monday, alleges Samsung falsely marketed its M Model televisions as featuring the technology, which is designed to improve picture quality.

Samsung "took ‌a cheap, non-Mini LED model from ​a recycled product line and ​peddled it to the public as a 'supreme' Mini LED model at an ​attractive price point," TCL said.

Samsung said in a statement on Tuesday that it intends to vigorously defend itself against the lawsuit and stands "fully behind the quality and accuracy of our product descriptions."

"Samsung's false advertising misled ​consumers who wanted the higher picture quality associated with Mini LED televisions into buying ‌Samsung's falsely labeled product, unfairly damaging TCL's sales, goodwill, and valuable ​technology in the process," TCL attorney R.C. Harlan said in a statement. TCL's lawsuit said that the Mini LED technology in its televisions delivers "substantially better picture with greater dynamic range ‌and higher contrast ratios." ​The company said it overtook Samsung ‌in U.S. Mini LED television sales between 2023 and 2025 because Samsung ‌failed ??to develop Mini LED televisions at a competitive price. TCL said Samsung ​launched its M Model televisions in March at prices below TCL's cheapest Mini LED televisions and advertised them as featuring ​Mini LED technology. But the lawsuit alleges that M Model televisions "contain none of the technological advancements associated with Mini LED technology" and ‌are recycled from Samsung's standard LED televisions.