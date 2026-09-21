Gold falls ₹881 on MCX, silver slips ₹1,599 amid global price fall

Gold and silver started the week on a weak note, with futures prices opening lower on Monday, September 21.

In the global market, gold futures on Comex were trading near $4,400 per ounce, while silver was trading near $66.70 per ounce.

In the domestic market, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) were trading near ₹1,53,650 per 10 gram at the time of writing, while silver futures were trading near ₹2,40,150 per kg.

Gold opens lower

Gold futures opened with losses. On the MCX, the benchmark October gold contract opened ₹881 lower at ₹1,53,500 per 10 gram. The previous close was ₹1,54,381.

At the time of writing, the contract was trading ₹747 lower at ₹1,53,634. It touched an intraday high of ₹1,54,059 and a low of ₹1,53,050.

Gold futures had touched a high of ₹1,80,779 per 10 gram earlier this year.

Silver also slips

Silver futures also opened lower. On the MCX, the benchmark December silver contract opened ₹1,599 lower at ₹2,40,004 per kg. The previous close was ₹2,41,603.

At the time of writing, the contract was trading ₹1,474 lower at ₹2,40,129. It touched an intraday high of ₹2,41,122 and a low of ₹2,40,004.

Silver futures had touched a high of ₹4,20,048 per kg earlier this year.

Gold, silver weak in international market

Gold and silver futures were trading lower in the international market.

On Comex, gold opened at $4,413 per ounce. The previous closing price was $4,424.90. At the time of writing, it was trading $28.10 lower at $4,396.80 per ounce.

Gold prices had touched a high of $5,586.20 per ounce earlier this year.

Comex silver futures opened at $66.68 per ounce. The previous closing price was $67.14. At the time of writing, silver was trading $0.48 lower at $66.66 per ounce.

Silver prices had touched a high of $121.79 per ounce earlier this year.

MCX, Comex prices

Note: MCX gold futures prices are in rupees per 10 gram, while MCX silver futures prices are in rupees per kg. Comex gold and silver futures prices are in dollars per ounce. Last traded prices are as of the time of writing.