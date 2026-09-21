Monday, September 21, 2026 | 11:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold falls ₹881 on MCX, silver slips ₹1,599 amid global price fall

Gold falls ₹881 on MCX, silver slips ₹1,599 amid global price fall

In the global market, gold futures on Comex were trading near $4,400 per ounce, while silver was trading near $66.70 per ounce

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

On the MCX, the benchmark October gold contract opened ₹881 lower at ₹1,53,500 per 10 gram | Image: Adobe Stock

Ramveer Singh Gurjar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 10:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold and silver started the week on a weak note, with futures prices opening lower on Monday, September 21.
 
In the global market, gold futures on Comex were trading near $4,400 per ounce, while silver was trading near $66.70 per ounce.
 
In the domestic market, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) were trading near ₹1,53,650 per 10 gram at the time of writing, while silver futures were trading near ₹2,40,150 per kg.

Gold opens lower

Gold futures opened with losses. On the MCX, the benchmark October gold contract opened ₹881 lower at ₹1,53,500 per 10 gram. The previous close was ₹1,54,381.
 
At the time of writing, the contract was trading ₹747 lower at ₹1,53,634. It touched an intraday high of ₹1,54,059 and a low of ₹1,53,050.
 

Also Read

Gold

Gold hallmarking fee rises 67%: New charges, what buyers should know

Mirae Asset sees gold testing $4,535 as yields and oil prices ease

Mirae Asset sees gold testing $4,535 as yields and oil prices ease

Gold and silver ETFs

Shining bright! Gold, silver ETFs rise 2-3% as oil fall eclipses Fed hike

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold, silver prices strengthen despite US Federal Reserve rate hike

stack-gold-bars

BIS raises gold hallmarking fee to ₹75 from ₹45 ahead of festive season

 
Gold futures had touched a high of ₹1,80,779 per 10 gram earlier this year.

Silver also slips

Silver futures also opened lower. On the MCX, the benchmark December silver contract opened ₹1,599 lower at ₹2,40,004 per kg. The previous close was ₹2,41,603.
 
At the time of writing, the contract was trading ₹1,474 lower at ₹2,40,129. It touched an intraday high of ₹2,41,122 and a low of ₹2,40,004.
 
Silver futures had touched a high of ₹4,20,048 per kg earlier this year.

Gold, silver weak in international market

Gold and silver futures were trading lower in the international market.
 
On Comex, gold opened at $4,413 per ounce. The previous closing price was $4,424.90. At the time of writing, it was trading $28.10 lower at $4,396.80 per ounce.
 
Gold prices had touched a high of $5,586.20 per ounce earlier this year.
 
Comex silver futures opened at $66.68 per ounce. The previous closing price was $67.14. At the time of writing, silver was trading $0.48 lower at $66.66 per ounce.
 
Silver prices had touched a high of $121.79 per ounce earlier this year.

MCX, Comex prices

 
 Note: MCX gold futures prices are in rupees per 10 gram, while MCX silver futures prices are in rupees per kg. Comex gold and silver futures prices are in dollars per ounce. Last traded prices are as of the time of writing. 

More From This Section

crude oil. oil

Oil prices hit over 1-week low on hopes of boost to diplomacy in Iran war

crude oil. oil

Oil falls 1%, remains above $100 on hopes of limited supply disruptions

crude oil. oil

Oil prices fall as Saudi crude cargoes ease fears of supply disruption

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold rises ₹1,291 amid Fed rate-hike concerns, silver jumps ₹3,667

crude oil. oil

Oil prices fall as US crude inventories rise despite Saudi supply concerns

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Gold and silver gold and silver prices

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyLenskart Solutions ShareManika Plastech sharesAsian Games 2026 LiveIIT Bombay Student SuicideDispute on Chandrasekaran TermAsian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 10:38 AM IST