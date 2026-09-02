Sonos 27 puts AI at centre of how you control its audio devices: What's new

Sonos has introduced Sonos 27, the latest version of its audio operating system, bringing AI-powered controls to its speakers and headphones alongside a redesigned app and new ways to move audio around the home. The update introduces Sonos 27voice, a new voice experience for controlling music, while Sonos 27mcp allows third-party AI assistants such as ChatGPT to interact with a Sonos system.

The company announced Sonos 27 alongside the new Beam Ultra soundbar and Sonos Ace Ultra headphones. While the software update is set to roll out in India from September 8, Sonos has not yet announced general availability dates for the Beam Ultra and Ace Ultra in the country. However, the portable Sonos Play speaker will debut in India alongside the update.

Sonos 27 gets AI assistant support Sonos 27 introduces support for multiple AI assistants and agents. Sonos 27voice is a new voice assistant designed specifically for music. Instead of requiring users to remember specific commands, it is designed to understand more natural requests, such as asking it to play a song heard in another room or choose music for a particular setting. It will enter Early Access in the US in English later this fall, while Sonos Voice Control will remain the default experience at launch. ALSO READ: OpenAI says upcoming Astra model requires stronger safety guardrails The company is also opening its system to third-party AI models through Sonos 27mcp. Based on the Model Context Protocol, the feature allows compatible large language models to connect to and control a user's Sonos system after authorisation. Sonos says this can allow users to interact with their speakers through familiar chatbot interfaces while combining AI-based conversation and reasoning with audio playback. The feature will initially be available to US-English users in Early Access.

Sonos also previewed Sonos Custom Agents, which will allow users to create their own agents with a selected model, persona and voice. Sonos Fabric brings speakers and headphones together Sonos Fabric, which previously operated without a separate name, is the underlying system that lets Sonos products work together across rooms. With Sonos 27, it gains two new capabilities. The first is portable surrounds, which allows two compatible portable speakers to be used as wireless rear speakers for home theatre and then moved back to their normal locations afterwards. Sonos says the feature works with a matched pair of Sonos Play or Move 2 speakers and compatible soundbars.

ALSO READ: Apple's 2,275% gain under Tim Cook is a tough act for John Ternus to follow The second is headphone linking, which lets users move audio between a compatible Sonos speaker or group and Sonos Ace Ultra headphones over the same Wi-Fi network. Users can also select and control music playing on the headphones through the Sonos app. The feature will initially be available through Early Access. Redesigned Sonos app Sonos 27 also brings a redesigned app which the company said is intended to make it easier to navigate a multi-room system and control music. The underlying platform continues to support services including Spotify and Apple Music, as well as Bluetooth and AirPlay. Sonos says existing capabilities such as room grouping, stereo pairing and Trueplay room tuning remain part of the system.

Sonos Play and new hardware Sonos Play will be available in India from September 8. The portable speaker can connect to a Sonos system over Wi-Fi, allowing users to group it with other speakers or pair it for stereo playback. It has a removable utility loop, up to 24 hours of battery life, an IP67-rated waterproof design and a built-in power bank for charging a phone. Sonos also allows users to group multiple Play and Move 2 speakers over a Bluetooth connection. The speaker also supports voice services, Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay 2 and the Sonos app. Its battery is replaceable, according to Sonos.