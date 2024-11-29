Tech wrap Nov 29: Realme GT 7 Pro sale, HMD Fusion, Motorola open beta

The Realme GT 7 Pro smartphone has launched in India. Starting at Rs 59,999, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and features a 6.78-inch Samsung Eco2 Sky AMOLED display. It includes a 50MP triple-camera setup on the rear and an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. Running on the Android 15-based realme UI 6.0 interface, the device integrates AI-powered functionalities like Sketch to Image and AI Motion Deblur, along with tools designed to enhance the gaming experience.

The HMD Fusion smartphone is now available in India, offering promotional benefits that include free "Smart Outfits" designed to enhance functionality and aesthetics. It sports a minimal bare-back design and incorporates second-generation repairability features.

Lenovo-owned Motorola has initiated an open beta program, inviting select users to test its upcoming artificial intelligence features. While existing AI functionalities are already present in the Edge 50 and Razr 50 series under the “moto ai” brand, the beta program introduces advanced tools like summarised notifications, recording highlights, and note-taking capabilities.

More From This Section

Amazon India’s inaugural Black Friday sale offers discounts on smartphones from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and others. The sale also features bank offers, such as a 10 per cent discount for HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda, and HSBC debit and credit cardholders. This discount is applicable for credit card EMIs as well. Additionally, users of the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank co-branded credit card can earn up to 5 per cent cashback.

Apple has unveiled a holiday ad titled Heartstrings, highlighting the hearing aid feature of the AirPods Pro 2. The ad, praised for its heartwarming message, was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Apple CEO Tim Cook, who commended the teams behind the innovation.

The Realme UI 6.0 offers a refined and efficient user interface, with creative and utility tools for varied applications. While features like Sketch to Image and O+ Connect show potential, further refinements are required to maximise usability. Overall, it serves as a commendable update for those prioritising both performance and functionality.

Canada’s antitrust regulator has filed a lawsuit against Google, accusing it of engaging in anticompetitive practices in the online advertising sector. The lawsuit seeks the divestiture of two of Google's ad tech services and a penalty.