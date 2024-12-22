Cloud, AI will become synonymous in 2025: Wipro FullStride Cloud's Debecker

JO DEBECKER, managing partner and global head of Wipro FullStride Cloud, believes that a combination of Cloud services and artificial intelligence (AI) will become the “foundation” for the success of enterprises. The processing power and data needed to build and train AI models come from Cloud. Debecker, in a video interview with Shivani Shinde, spoke about the two technologies and how Wipro is preparing to be an AI-powered firm. Edited excerpts:

Is AI driving Cloud adoption?

Cloud serves as the foundational enabler that drives AI innovation. A recent survey we conducted revealed that over half of the organisations surveyed – many of them our clients – identified AI as the primary driver of their Cloud investments. However, a significant 55 per cent of respondents said that Cloud adoption is currently outpacing AI adoption.

At Wipro, we’re observing a shift in client expectations. AI is now a prerequisite in Cloud deals – it’s no longer an afterthought. Clients are realising the importance of building a digital core that integrates both cloud and AI. Our survey highlighted that almost 54 per cent of clients cite AI as the primary driver of Cloud investments. More than half – 55 per cent – report that Cloud adoption is outpacing AI adoption. And over one third – 35 per cent – said that they are advancing investments in both Cloud and AI simultaneously. Over 50 per cent of current Cloud migrations are fueled by the desire to enable AI.

Does this mean a slower adoption of AI linked to gaps in Cloud readiness? Enterprises are still maturing their Cloud foundations, which is a prerequisite for scaling AI effectively. While the potential of AI is evident, scaling it remains a challenge. As an industry, we’ve reached a pivotal point in the maturity curve of AI technology. Its ability to deliver value at scale will determine its future trajectory. For AI to succeed, enterprises must clearly define the business value they aim to achieve. What outcomes do you expect AI to deliver? Beyond that, successful implementation hinges on having a robust data strategy – a hurdle many companies are still struggling to overcome. A solid data strategy, in turn, depends on a well-established digital core.

While proof of concepts and pilots abound, the number of projects transitioning to mass deployment remains limited. Enterprises are familiar with AI use cases, but the focus now needs to shift to scaling and operationalising them. There is a growing consensus that small language models (SLMs) are the preferred way of building AI models We believe that SLMs will drive the democratisation of AI because it's easy to use, quicker to set up and more affordable. SLMs are emerging as a cost-effective, focused approach to mainstream AI adoption. They offer actionable insights, are quicker to implement and are more affordable than larger models. Importantly, it also supports local languages, which is crucial. However, continuous monitoring is essential to address biases and maintain reliability. [SLMs are AI models designed to process and generate human language. They are called ‘small’ because they require fewer resources than large language models.]

How is Wipro’s AI-First strategy progressing? At Wipro, we lead by example. We’re leveraging AI across our own business processes, from finance to support systems, and even for responding to RFPs (request for proposal). This ‘drink your own champagne’ approach ensures we stay ahead in implementing AI. We’re also investing heavily in upskilling our workforce, ensuring that every employee has foundational AI skills. Our goal is to become an AI-powered organization where every client process we manage incorporates AI in some form. What’s next for Wipro and AI? Our vision is to become a GenAI (generative artificial intelligence) managed services provider. This means curating or developing the right LLMs and SLMs for our clients, customising them, and ensuring they meet regulatory requirements while avoiding pitfalls like hallucination.