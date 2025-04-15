Tech Wrap April 15: Motorola Edge 60 Stylus, Redmi A5, Apple privacy, more

Motorola, the smartphone brand under China’s Lenovo, has introduced the Edge 60 Stylus in the Indian market. With a starting price of Rs 22,999, the handset is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. True to its name, the Edge 60 Stylus comes with an integrated stylus, which, according to the company, supports creative tools like “Sketch-to-Image” that lets users transform simple sketches into refined visuals.

Xiaomi has rolled out a new budget smartphone in India under its Redmi brand. The Redmi A5 features a UNISOC T7250 processor and boasts a 6.88-inch HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also carries an IP52 rating for protection against dust and minor water splashes. Here's everything you need to know about the latest entry-level offering from Redmi.

Apple has detailed its strategy for leveraging user data to refine its AI systems while maintaining user privacy. In a newly published research blog, the U.S. tech giant explained how it plans to collect “usage trends” and “aggregated insights” to enhance Apple Intelligence, while safeguarding personal information and ensuring no unique user behavior is disclosed.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has launched on both Android and iOS. Although it is a paid game, users can try it out through a free trial version. Ubisoft, the developer, states that the game does not require an internet connection to play. Gamers can either use touchscreen controls or pair a physical controller with their devices. Select smartphones and tablets can run the game at up to 60 frames per second.

Apple has issued the second developer beta for iOS 18.5, aimed at iPhones that support the update. While this version doesn't bring significant new features, it enhances performance and resolves multiple bugs reported by users. Among the fixes is one that corrected the Apple Vision Pro app launching with a black screen on some devices. Apple also addressed an issue impacting the Writing Tools powered by Apple Intelligence.

Samsung has officially launched its Good Lock application on the Google Play Store, expanding its availability beyond the Galaxy Store and select locations. Good Lock is a customization suite allowing Samsung phone users to modify various aspects of their device’s interface without the need for rooting.

OpenAI has announced GPT-4.1, alongside the smaller GPT-4.1 mini and nano variants, showcasing key advancements in coding capabilities, following instructions, and handling extended content. These models are accessible via OpenAI's API and, according to the company, outperform the previously top-tier GPT-4o in all evaluated areas.

OnePlus is reportedly preparing to introduce its new Nord CE 5 smartphone. A recent GSMArena report revealed key specs, including battery size and display details. While the company hasn't made an official announcement yet, the device is anticipated to be unveiled in the coming months.

Motorola, owned by Lenovo, is expected to reveal its Razr 60 lineup on April 24. The series may feature two devices—Razr 60 and Razr 60 Ultra—with the latter possibly being sold as Razr 60 Pro in the U.S. A Geekbench listing spotted by Gadgets360 points to the Ultra model being powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, hinting at an imminent launch.

Sony has announced that it will increase the retail price of its PlayStation 5 console in select markets, citing tariff changes introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump. Justifying the move, Sony stated, “With a backdrop of a challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates, Sony Interactive Entertainment has made the tough decision to raise the recommended retail price (RRP) of the PlayStation 5 console in select markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Australia and New Zealand.”

Realme is reportedly gearing up to launch the 14T smartphone in India as part of its 14-series lineup. According to Gadgets360, the device could feature a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, a 6,000mAh battery, and a 6.6-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Apple might incorporate under-display camera technology in its upcoming foldable iPhone, according to a report by 9to5Mac. A newly filed patent indicates the tech giant is working to adapt this technology for Face ID, aiming to maintain functionality without compromising reliability. The report also discusses potential display specs for the rumored foldable device.

Google is rolling out Gemini integration into its Photos app on Android. Initially previewed last month, the feature is now live for users. As per 9to5Google, the integration includes tools that allow users to search for specific photos and videos with prompts such as “find selfies of sunrise,” tapping into backed-up content with ease.

OnePlus has confirmed that the 13T will debut in China on April 24. The teaser, posted on the social media platform Weibo, showcases the phone’s design from multiple angles, highlighting its color options, finishes, display, and button placement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 15 shared that India leads globally in AI talent recruitment, citing findings from the Stanford AI Index 2025 report. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Modi highlighted that India had surpassed the U.S., Brazil, and Canada in relative AI hiring growth for 2024.

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt cautioned that AI could soon reach a stage where human input is no longer necessary for its advancement. Speaking at a recent event by the Special Competitive Studies Project, a think tank he founded, Schmidt said AI is nearing a point where it can self-improve and potentially replace even highly skilled human professionals.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took the stand in a major antitrust case, defending the company's acquisition strategy. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has accused Meta of illegally maintaining a monopoly in the social media market by acquiring competitors like Instagram and WhatsApp to suppress competition.

AI-powered apps like Replika and Nomi are seeing rising adoption, offering users emotionally intelligent virtual companions. These platforms, which use adaptive learning to simulate lifelike conversations, are leading some users to develop connections that blur the lines between virtual and real-world relationships.

The FTC’s landmark antitrust lawsuit against Meta begins Monday in a federal court in Washington. The case centers on whether Meta leveraged its dominant market position to neutralize potential competition by acquiring Instagram and WhatsApp. The outcome could lead to the forced divestiture of these platforms.

Apple secured the leading position in global smartphone sales for Q1, driven by strong demand for the iPhone 16e, especially in markets like Japan and India, according to Counterpoint Research. Apple held a 19% market share, edging out Samsung, which followed with 18%, despite sales stagnating in key markets like the U.S., Europe, and China.

Japan's Fair Trade Commission has directed Google to cease practices that allegedly exploit its dominant position over domestic smartphone manufacturers. The regulator accused Google of compelling local OEMs to prioritize its apps and services, a move deemed anti-competitive, just ahead of significant trade talks with the U.S.