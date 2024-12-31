GTA 6 most anticipated game from 2025; garners 230 million views on trailer

Even months ahead of its release, Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 has been shattering records. The game's debut trailer, unveiled on December 5, 2023, has amassed over 230 million views on YouTube by the end of 2024. This figure is approximately double the views of GTA 5's first trailer, which premiered in November 2011 and currently stands at over 115 million views.

Upon release, the GTA 6 trailer set several benchmarks, accumulating 90 million views within 24 hours. According to a report by Sportskeeda, this achievement earned the trailer titles such as "Most Viewed Video Game Reveal on YouTube in 24 Hours," "Most Viewed YouTube Video in 24 Hours," and "Most Liked Video Game Trailer on YouTube in 24 Hours."

Take-Two Interactive, which owns the game's publisher, Rockstar Games, has confirmed a release window of fall 2025. This announcement has sparked speculation about the release of a second trailer, which could potentially arrive next month.

GTA 6: Details

The trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 hinted at a return to Vice City, a fictional setting inspired by Miami that last featured in GTA: Vice City in 2002. While Rockstar Games has remained tight-lipped about further details, reports suggest that the game will feature a larger in-game map than its predecessors, potentially covering an entire fictionalised state called Leonida, based on Florida.

The story is expected to include Lucia, the first female protagonist in the franchise's history, as one of the central characters. Reports also indicate that players may have access to multiple playable characters, continuing the tradition established in GTA 5.

Initially, the game will be available on next-generation consoles such as the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S, with no confirmation yet regarding a PC release.