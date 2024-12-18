Poco M7 Pro and C75 5G smartphones launched in India: Check price, offers

China’s Xiaomi sub-brand Poco has launched the M7 Pro 5G smartphone in India alongside the budget-friendly C75 5G smartphone. The mid-range M7 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra, while the C75 5G runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 – the same processor used in Xiaomi’s budget Redmi A4 5G smartphone.

Poco M7 Pro 5G: Price, variants, and availability

6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 14,999

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 16,999

Colours: Lavender Frost, Lunar Dust, Olive Twilight

Availability: December 20 on Flipkart

Offers: Rs 1,000 bank discount on select cards, no-interest EMI up to 3 months

Poco C75 5G: Price, variants, and availability

4GB RAM + 64GB Storage: Rs 7,999

Colours: Aqua Bliss, Enchanted Green, Silver Stardust

Availability: December 19 on Flipkart

Poco M7 Pro 5G: Specifications

The Poco M7 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,100 nits. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chip, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It is backed by a 5,110mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support. The smartphone runs on Android 14-based HyperOS and will receive two years of Android updates and four years of security patches.

For photography, the Poco M7 Pro features a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor along with a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the smartphone is equipped with a 20MP selfie camera.

Poco C75 5G: Specifications