Tech wrap Dec 5: OpenAI, Tim Cook interview, Nothing Snake Game Widget

Microsoft-backed AI startup OpenAI has announced a series of livestream events starting December 5, which will run over the next 12 days, unveiling new tools and features. The company revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that these events would showcase “new things.” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed in a post on X that the announcements would begin at 10 a.m. PT (11:30 p.m. IST) on December 5.

Apple has taken major steps into artificial intelligence by introducing a suite of AI features, known as Apple Intelligence, as the primary highlight of its latest products, including the iPhone 16 series, MacBooks, and iPads. Despite this, critics argue that Apple is playing catch-up with rivals like Google, Samsung, and Microsoft, who have integrated AI into their products for almost a year. Tim Cook addressed these concerns in an interview with Wired, defending Apple’s strategy.

The British consumer electronics company Nothing is bringing back the classic Snake mobile game, which was once a staple of early Nokia feature phones. This new Snake Game Widget is part of the company’s Community Widgets platform, where Nothing collaborates with its user base to create new home screen widgets and tools.

Google has reportedly begun a wider rollout of Gemini Extensions for Messages, Phone, and WhatsApp. Initially introduced in October, these extensions for the Gemini assistant on Android devices enable users to send messages, place calls, and more, all without needing to open the specific apps.

Google is said to be developing a new “AI Mode” for Google Search, allowing users to interact with the search engine through natural language voice queries. A report from 9To5Google indicates that the latest version of the Google app for Android contains code suggesting this feature, which will deliver a more conversational and visual search experience.

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has announced plans to invest up to Rs 6,000 crore in its Indian operations over the next three years. The company will allocate Rs 2,000 crore annually as part of 'Project Starlight,' which aims to drive product innovation and enhance services in India.

Apple has reached a significant milestone in India, with iPhone sales exceeding $10.7 billion. This figure surpasses the combined sales of FMCG giants Hindustan Unilever and Nestle for FY24, as well as the Indian government's budget allocation for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for the current fiscal year, according to a report by The Economic Times.

2024 has brought several key innovations in the portable PC market. AI-powered features have become a central focus, while laptops have grown more powerful to support these technologies. Microsoft launched the new Copilot Plus PC platform for Windows on Arm, offering exclusive AI tools, while gaming laptops like the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 16 have narrowed the gap with high-end gaming PCs.

India’s digital landscape has seen remarkable growth over the past decade, driven by widespread technology adoption, a strong technology sector, and the growth of digital-first businesses. With significant investments and innovations in digital infrastructure, including in defence, India is increasingly relying on digital solutions for public service delivery. As the digital footprint of citizens and businesses expands, the country must prioritise cybersecurity to defend against evolving threats.