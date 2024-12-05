Google Gemini can now send messages, place calls even on WhatsApp: Details

Google has reportedly begun a wider rollout of Gemini Extensions for Messages, Phone, and WhatsApp. Initially introduced in October, these extensions for the Gemini assistant on Android allow users to prompt the artificial intelligence to send messages, make calls, and do more without opening the respective apps.

Google explained that with the Phone extension enabled, Gemini can use the device’s calling app to call contacts , businesses, and phone numbers directly. Similarly, with the Messages extension, Gemini can utilise the default messaging app to send messages, compose drafts, and assist with editing.

For actions on WhatsApp, users must specify in their prompt that the action should occur on WhatsApp. For instance, a user can place a WhatsApp call with a prompt such as “Can you call [Contact Name] on WhatsApp?” or send a message with “Send a WhatsApp message to [Contact Name].”

Google has also introduced a Gemini extension for Spotify, allowing users to search for and play music on the streaming platform using the Gemini assistant. With the Spotify extension enabled, users can ask Gemini to play specific songs, albums, artists, playlists, and more. Similar functionality is available for YouTube Music.

More From This Section

How to enable extensions

To use any available extension, Gemini must be set as the primary assistant and configured to respond to prompts in English. Additionally, extensions are active only when the Gemini Apps Activity setting is enabled.

Steps to enable Gemini Apps Activity:

Open the Gemini mobile app.

Tap the Google Account menu in the top-right corner.

Select “Gemini Apps Activity” and turn it on.

Steps to enable Messages, Phone, and WhatsApp extensions: