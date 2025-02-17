Tech wrap Feb 17: Vivo V50 launch, HP Victus 15 gaming laptop, xAI's Grok 3

Vivo has introduced the V50 smartphone in India, featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. The device sports a dual 50MP rear camera setup, developed in collaboration with German optics company Zeiss. Additionally, it includes AI-powered tools designed for both creativity and productivity.

HP has rolled out its Victus 15 gaming laptop in India. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 Hawkpoint 8945HS processor, the laptop integrates a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) that enhances gaming performance with AI-driven capabilities. Buyers will also receive complimentary subscriptions to Xbox Game Pass and Microsoft 365.

Elon Musk has confirmed that xAI, his artificial intelligence company, will launch the third-generation Grok AI model. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk revealed that Grok 3 will be demonstrated live on Monday at 8 PM PT (9:30 AM IST on February 18). He also described the new AI as the "Smartest AI on Earth."

Belkin, a US-based smartphone accessory brand, has introduced its SoundForm Rhythm true wireless earbuds in India. The company states that the earbuds are designed for extended use and incorporate advanced features for durability and immersive audio experiences.

Apple may delay the rollout of some advanced Siri features. As per a Bloomberg report, the AI-powered version of Siri, initially expected in the iOS 18.4 update in April, might now be pushed back to May or later.

OnePlus has officially stated that it will not introduce a foldable smartphone in 2025. Addressing speculation around a successor to the OnePlus Open, the company clarified in a community blog post that there are no plans for a foldable launch this year.

Apple is working on integrating Apple Intelligence into its Vision Pro headset. Additionally, the company plans to introduce an updated mode for guest users and a spatial content app as early as April, according to Bloomberg News.

Microsoft intends to invest $80 billion in artificial intelligence this year, further strengthening its market position. However, the company recently released a research paper highlighting a decline in critical-thinking skills among workers using AI tools like ChatGPT. If viewed generously, this could be seen as a genuine scientific inquiry.

DeepSeek, a Chinese AI startup, has temporarily halted downloads of its chatbot apps in South Korea. The decision follows ongoing discussions with local authorities regarding privacy concerns, as confirmed by South Korean officials on Monday.