No OnePlus foldable in 2025, but OPPO could launch Find N5 to fill the gap

China's OnePlus has officially confirmed that it will not be launching a foldable smartphone in 2025. Addressing speculation regarding a successor to the OnePlus Open, the company stated in a community blog post that it has no plans to release a foldable device this year.

"At OnePlus, our core strength and passion lie in setting new benchmarks and challenging the status quo across all product categories. With that in mind, we've carefully considered the timing and our next steps in foldable devices, and we have made the decision not to release a foldable this year," said OnePlus Open Product Manager Vale G. in the post.

Earlier, it was anticipated that OnePlus might introduce a rebranded version of OPPO's upcoming Find N5 in markets such as India under the name OnePlus Open 2. However, with OnePlus confirming it will not be launching a foldable in 2025, it is likely that OPPO will expand the availability of the Find N5 instead. For reference, OPPO launched the Find N3 foldable in China in 2023, which was later introduced in other regions as the OnePlus Open.

OPPO Find N5: What to expect

OPPO is hosting an event in Singapore on February 20 to launch the Find N5 foldable smartphone. OPPO has released the first look at the upcoming smartphone, while stating that the Find N5 will be the world's thinnest foldable flagship device. Besides the sleeker design, the smartphone is expected to feature a sleeker rear camera module design for better ergonomics. Additionally, the OPPO Find N5 is expected to support wireless charging, a feature absent in its predecessor.

OPPO Find N5: Expected specifications