Elon Musk's xAI set to launch Grok 3 Chatbot on Feb 17: What to expect

Elon Musk has confirmed that his artificial intelligence company, xAI, is set to release the third-generation Grok AI model. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk announced that Grok 3 will be launched with a live demo on Monday at 8 PM PT (9:30 AM, February 18 in India). He also described the upcoming model as the "Smartest AI on Earth."

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that while addressing the World Governments Summit in Dubai, Musk stated that the new model will demonstrate "very powerful" reasoning capabilities. He claimed that internal testing has shown Grok 3 outperforming "anything that's been released, that we're aware of."

As Musk has emphasised Grok 3's reasoning abilities, the model is expected to compete with OpenAI's o1-series reasoning model and Google's recently released Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking. In a separate post from January, Musk mentioned that Grok 3 will have ten times more compute than its predecessor, which could result in faster response times and improved accuracy. Another potential feature of the new model is text-to-video generation.

In December last year, xAI expanded access to its Grok AI chatbot, making it available to free-tier users on X. Additionally, the company introduced a new "Aurora" image model, designed to generate more photorealistic images with minimal restrictions. Currently, the Aurora model is in limited beta testing, while free-tier users continue to have access to the previous-generation FLUX text-to-image model.