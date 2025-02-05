Tech wrap Feb 5: Apple Invites app, Google Gemini, upcoming smartphones

Apple has rolled out a new iPhone application called "Invites," designed for creating, sharing, and managing event invitations. The app integrates seamlessly into Apple’s ecosystem, offering users the ability to customise digital invites with key event details, including location via Apple Maps and Calendar integration. It also utilises Apple Intelligence to generate personalised backgrounds for invitations.

Google has begun rolling out the Deep Research AI agent on the Gemini smartphone app for Android users. As per a report by 9To5Google, this feature, powered by the Gemini 1.5 Pro model, is now appearing in the model selection menu for premium-tier subscribers of the Gemini app.

Google has reportedly confirmed its intent to introduce advertisements in the Gemini AI chatbot at a later stage. According to The Verge, CEO Sundar Pichai mentioned during an investor call that Google has "good ideas" for native advertising in Gemini but is currently prioritising user experience.

Several leading consumer technology brands are preparing to unveil new smartphones in the coming months. Vivo and Nothing are working on next-generation models in their existing line-ups, while OPPO is set to release a new book-style foldable device after a year-long break. Additionally, Google and Apple are expected to make major announcements soon.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman met with India's IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday to explore India's efforts toward building an affordable AI ecosystem. Discussions included GPU development, AI models, and applications.

OmniHuman-1, developed by ByteDance—the parent company of TikTok—can transform a single photo into a fully animated video, allowing the subject to move naturally, speak, and gesture in sync with audio.

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek has rapidly gained traction, driven by CEO Liang Wenfeng’s unique leadership approach, which prioritises recruiting Gen Z talent over traditional Silicon Valley strategies, as highlighted in a Fortune report.

Australia has barred DeepSeek AI services from all government systems and devices, making it one of the first nations to take direct action against the Chinese artificial intelligence startup that has disrupted Silicon Valley and global markets this year.

India’s finance ministry has issued an advisory instructing employees to refrain from using AI tools such as ChatGPT and DeepSeek for official work due to concerns over the confidentiality of government documents and data, according to an internal department memo.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated on Wednesday that India plays a crucial role in the AI landscape. He emphasised that with its full-stack approach, the country should position itself as a leader in the AI revolution.

Chinese technology companies, including chipmakers and cloud service providers, are swiftly adopting DeepSeek’s AI models. Analysts have hailed this development as a "watershed moment" for the industry.